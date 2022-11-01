No surprise here, but a beauty lover's makeup bag is typically filled with both trending products and essentials, from mascaras to concealers, and liquid blushes. But how often should you keep these beauty favorites around? Some should see their way out of your life a lot sooner than you'd think.

Just in time for Amazon's Beauty Haul sale, Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to share some tips and tricks for keeping your beauty bag clean and in tiptop shape, including her favorite makeup must-haves that allow you to save money in long the run.

Keep scrolling to find out how often you should clean your brushes, toss your mascaras and more. Plus, beauty favorites to shop — including bestsellers from Amazon's Beauty Haul.

Amazon makeup products and cleansing tips

If you're wondering how long you should use your mascara before it needs to be tossed, Ndlovu says it should be replaced every three months. Since you're swapping out the beauty staple so often, you can save money by shopping for something affordable, like this bestselling Essence Lash Princess. The brand says this mascara gives your lashes a bold falsies effects without any clumping or flaking.

Editor's Note: Our pick is low in stock, but we found similar options below.

Ndlovu also suggests using the mini version of your favorite brand or a high-end brand you've been wanting to try. This cult-favorite mascara comes in a mini travel size at almost half the price. According to the brand, this volumizing mascara features a unique hourglass brush that separates each lash for a dramatic lengthening effect.

Milk's pigmented mascara is made with a vegan, conditioning formula. According to the brand, it can deliver lifted lashes that won't stiffen or dry, so that lashes look softer.

While you may know this brand for its eyebrow products, its mini mascara has more than 500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. The formula is water-resistant and designed to last all day.

For concealers, Ndlovu says you can keep them around for a bit longer, explaining that they should be replaced every year. Her go-to concealer is this affordable and bestselling Maybelline option, which promises to conceal dark circles, hide fine lines, blemishes and more.

Ndlovu says you should be changing your beauty sponges every month but a good alternative is a set of easily washable makeup brushes. This 14-piece set comes with brushes for all of your beauty needs, from concealer to foundation to eyeshadows. With over 81,000 five-star ratings, the brand says the bristles are super soft and made of vegan synthetic fibers.

If you can't you give up your beloved beauty sponge, Ndlovu says these highly-rated sponges come in a pack of five at a hard-to-beat price point. According to the brand, the material is extremely porous for flawless application of foundation, concealers, liquid blushes and more.

"Experts say that you should clean makeup brushes after each usage or even every week," says Ndlovu.

That's why she loves this beauty gadget that makes the daunting task quicker and easier. According to the brand, this brush cleaner features a battery-operated automatic spinner and cleaning bowl that sanitizes and dries each brush in under one minute.

Ndlovu loves this washable makeup bag that neatly lays flat, which allows you to easily see all of your makeup items at once. After you're done, the drawstring enclosure allows for a quick cleanup, making it perfect for a busy morning or traveling. Featuring an interior pocket and brush loops, you can choose from over 20 different colors and patterns.

Another way to store your makeup is in clear storage organizers. Ndlovu loves this convenient 360-degree rotating case because it allows you to see everything at once and looks chic on bathroom or vanity countertops.

More Amazon makeup must-haves

Keep your beauty tools in tiptop shape with this bestselling brush and sponge cleanser. According to the brand, this non-toxic formula will remove up to 90 percent of makeup, oils and impurities.

This multifunctional silicone mat allows you to scrub your brushes or sponges on one side, then flips over and acts as a brush holder for quick drying. The set also includes a sponge removal pot thats perfect for cleaning color off of eyeshadow brushes.

If you're looking for a facial cleanser that does it all, the brand says this micellar water can be used as a cleanser in the morning and makeup remover at night. According to the brand, this product will gently remove oil, dirt, impurities, mascara and more. Plus you can save 24% off during Amazon's Beauty Haul sale.

For quick oil absorption, this reusable facial roller is compact and will quickly take care of any shine, says the brand. Right now, you can save 21% off on this volcanic stone roller.

Achieve a precise wing every time with this fine felt tip liquid liner. According to the brand, the formula is water-proof and smudge-proof so you don't have to worry about midday touchups.

According to the brand, this cult-classic lipstick is infused with vitamin E and avocado oil, making it extremely hydrating and nourishing to wear. It comes in over 35 different hues and during Amazon's beauty sale, you can grab one for under $4.

These cream eyeshadow sticks can be used as allover eyeshadow or eyeliner. Coming in a pack of two shimmery shades, the brand says the formula is extremely silky and will last up to 12 hours of wear.