Is a $20 eyelash serum too good to be true? Here's what I think after 2 months

I'll admit, I was a bit skeptical at first — a $20 serum that actually works? After using it for almost three months, however, I can officially say that it lives up to its over-18,000-five-star-review hype.

But what does it take for an eyelash serum to really work?

“They generally contain ingredients like panthenol and argan oil to smooth and condition lashes, humectants such as hyaluronic acid to plump lashes, and peptides to stimulate the lash’s hair follicle," Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, previously told Shop TODAY.

According to the brand, the Lavish Lash serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and peptide complexes, which are designed to help contribute to the growth factor. It's also hypoallergenic and non-irritating, and the formula never burned the sensitive skin around my eyes.

It's easy to work into my routine

While false eyelashes can be a quick fix, it takes me a minute (or 20) to properly apply them. Trying to stick a pair on 10 minutes before walking out the door just isn't going to happen. Luckily, this serum only needs to be applied at night and dries pretty quickly.

The product became another (easy) step in my post-shower skin care routine. It glides on like my favorite eyeliner and feels weightless; so much so that sometimes I feel like I should reapply. But the directions specifically say not to apply more than once per day.

My lashes are noticeably fuller

The brand says that the serum should be used for a minimum of 60 days in order to see results, but I started noticing a clear difference around day 25. That night, I had the intention of putting on falsies for a concert. As expected, I immediately struggled with the glue and application process. So, I decided to just stick with my go-to curler-and-mascara combination. My jaw dropped after swiping on just one layer — my lashes looked so much longer! I also found it much easier to apply the mascara, and the coats appeared more even than usual.

Upon closer inspection, the fuller look of my makeup-less lashes is what really stuck out to me. I never noticed how thin my lashes were before until I saw just how thick they had become. Not only that, but they felt and looked stronger, too.

My eyelashes are noticeably fuller! Courtesy Jill Ortiz

While I was primarily using the serum for lash growth, the brand says it can also be used on eyebrows, so I liked to swipe some of the formula onto my sparser areas. My brows have always been a bit stubborn when it comes to growth, but to my surprise, some of the patches started filling up by the end of month one.

Is Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash serum worth it?

For the price, short waiting period and results combined, I think the Lavish Lash serum is worth a try for anyone who wants to experiment with lash and eyebrow growth. I'm looking forward to seeing how far the rest of the bottle will take me (yes, I still have some serum left over!). After seeing visible results so quickly, I think a few more months of using this serum will help with lash length even more — but I'm loving my current results.