Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With spring around the corner, we'll be preparing for busier schedules and spending more time outdoors in just a matter of weeks. Even if you plan on staying inside as the temperatures slowly climb, you'll likely be looking for ways to keep busy without breaking the bank.

If you're short on ideas to beat cabin fever, Jenn Falik, lifestyle expert and creator of The Ultimate Edit newsletter, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some expert hacks for getting through the next month and keeping yourself and the kids busy. Whether you need a simple mood-boosting activity or are in search of problem-solving products, Falik has a pick for home, beauty and outdoor needs.

From a moisturizing face shield mask to a portable fire pit for s'mores, read on for eight convenient life hacks that won't cost you more than $50.

Must-have spring hacks

You don't have to wait for the next family camping trip to treat yourself to some s'mores! City Bonfires' portable campfire brings the heat without any of the ash or smoke, making less of a mess and leaving lawnchairs unscathed. They're made with non-toxic soy wax and can burn for up to four hours — all you'll need is a lighter or a match to start it up.

Outdoor dinners and barbecues will be here before you know it, and this genius hack will be a welcomed addition to any table. This large ice cube tray can we filled just like a reusable water bottle, but once frozen it produces 18 large size ice cubes. It's thermo-effective, meaning it can be left out at room temperature for a few hours and you won't have to worry about the ice completely melting. Consider it a portable ice machine.

Taking the dog out for a late walk? Getting in an early morning jog? Safety is always a priority, and this innovative gadget is designed to keep you safe no matter your activity and is visible for up to a half-mile. Todd and Mollie, a husband-and-wife duo, designed theLEDfoot to attach to the heels of shoes, wrists, backpacks, bicycles and more to keep parents and little ones safe.

Wall galleries have been trending in home decor for a few years, but they won't be going anywhere anytime soon. They're a fun and innovative way to show off family photos or fun pieces of art while still making a statement in your home. TilePix makes it easy to give your walls a refresh without breaking out a hammer or drill. Rather than using an adhesive, TilePix come in an 8x8 frame that sticks to the wall using a magnetic pad. It's easy to install and swap out as needed and the best part? Some stores even offer same-day pickup.

Getting kids to wash their hands after a long day at school or playing in the yard might not be an easy task, but that's where Splatz comes in. Designed and developed by two parents in Massachusetts, these eco-friendly soap balls burst when squeezed. It's an innovative way to get little ones excited about hand washing, as it remains as important as ever.

Maskne might be as pesky a problem as ever, but there are simple solutions to get around it. This gel from Ramy is formulated to not only protect your skin, but to nourish it as well. Packed with vitamins B, C and E, as well as CoQ10, this paraben-free product applies as a cream but turns into a gel to protect your skin from acne and signs of aging under your mask.

A Target exclusive, Mix:Bar is offering shoppers a way to choose a scent that works for them, crafted by some of the finest perfumers. You can mix and layer some of their seven fragrances together to find a unique scent you enjoy. With scents such as Coconut Palm, Glass Rose, Vanilla Bourbon and Cloud Musk, the combinations are endless — and they can easily be applied with an innovative brush applicator, turning the quick drying gel into your new go-to scent.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!