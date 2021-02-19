Feeling stressed? Here are 12 easy ways to instantly boost your mood

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Life before the pandemic presented its own array of stressors, but all of that might feel even more amplified now. A recent survey from the American Psychological Association even found that stress from the Covid-19 pandemic is taking a toll on the mental health of Americans, with 8 in 10 adults stating that the pandemic is a significant source of stress in their lives.

From longer workdays to unexpected news, it may seem like anxiety, stress and negative energy can be felt everywhere. Making time for self-care is more important than ever, but if you're tired of listening to meditation loops or don't have enough time for a yoga class, there are other simple solutions that can help alleviate your mood.

Keeping in theme with her new book on how to embrace positivity, "Your Fully Charged Life," Woman's Day Content Director Meaghan Murphy stopped by Hoda & Jenna to share six simple ways to instantly boost your mood. Whether you want to simply get organized or brighten your day with sweet reminders, Murphy narrowed down picks that you can easily work into your life to help make the most of every day.

Easy ways to boost your mood

Holiday hard

Sometimes something as simple as a pretty wall calendar can have you looking forward to the days ahead — but this wall calendar is much different than your average. It boasts no dates and isn't defined to just 2021, but features plenty of blank lines to help you remember all of the dates worth celebrating in your life, by the month. You can use it year-after-year and enjoy the hand-painted artwork each month brings.

Make a statement

MantraBands are a dainty way to keep positive reminders with you all day long. Each bracelet features an inspirational mantra to help promote mindfulness and a positive mindset. With phrases like "She believed she could, so she did" and "I can and I will," these bracelets make it easy to give yourself or a friend an inspirational message.

Another statement-making accessory that you can keep on you all day? A bright phone case. Redbubble is a hub for unique artist-made creations that range from funny designs to watercolor paintings. With cases as low as $21, it's an affordable way to add a pop of color to the gadget you never leave home without. This watercolor painted sun phone case is just one example of the thousands of designs you can choose from.

Move over, monogrammed necklaces! Sites like Zazzle allow you to customize so much more than just necklaces and jewelry. You can create custom flip-flops, mugs, sneakers and more starting at just $20. What better way to make your morning cup of "breakfast wine" all the more rewarding than with a custom creation that will bring a smile to your face?

Get a gratitude adjustment

Practicing gratitude can have a big impact on your mental health. Previously one of Oprah's favorite things, this jar comes with 365 foil gratitude cards so you can record daily notes about what you are grateful for. It's a mindful habit that can help every morning get off to a great start.

For little ones, this interactive, science-based journal is an easy way to teach them about developing a growth mindset. It is full of prompts and activities as well as fun drawings that give children a chance to express their creativity and inner thoughts in a manner that isn't overwhelming.

Tap into flower power

Learning a new skill is another way to make time for yourself and bring something bright into your home — florals! Farm-fresh flowers will be delivered right to your door and you'll be able to join in on a live virtual class to learn how to arrange flowers in the comfort of your own home. All you'll need is a pair of scissors.

Prefer to have your flowers pre-arranged but still want to bring some life into your space? This monthly subscription from 1-800-Flowers will ship a fresh bouquet to your door (or someone else's, if you choose to give it as a gift) every 30 days. You'll only be required to set everything up for the first delivery, then the payments and deliveries will be scheduled automatically.

Control clutter

Whether your kitchen or bathroom counters are home to miscellaneous items, a simple yet elegant serving tray can keep clutter at bay. This vintage-inspired tray is perfect for decorations or for storing packaged snacks that are taking up room in cabinets or on the counter.

This tray from Hobby Lobby features different-size trays that not only make it pleasing to the eye but allow you to store all different kinds of items, depending on your needs. It can make the perfect addition to any desk in your home office, or can even be used to store remotes and cords for electronics.

This stand from Birch Lane comes in a rustic tin finish that makes it a unique storage option for any room in your home.

Dress up to feel up

Sometimes something as simple as a new pair of earrings can give you a confidence boost. Designer Amanda Perna, a Project Runway alumna, designs creative pieces like these Raffia earrings and colorful dresses that can instantly give your mood a boost, even while working from home.

