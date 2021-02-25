Shop TODAY exclusive: Save up to 74% on jewelry, headphones and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may earn a commission if you buy something through our links.

Though spring is just under a month away, the colder temperatures tend to make the winter months feel much longer than they are. As we continue to spend most of our days indoors, spring cleaning might already be checked off of our to-do list and home upgrades might have been taken care of during quarantine. Finding little ways to treat ourselves is just as important as taking care of our spaces, whether it's by making extra time to moisturize or purchasing a new piece of jewelry to show off on video calls.

Luckily, as a mid-season pick-me-up, Shop TODAY is offering digital readers an exclusive chance to save on splurge-worthy items. From fancy French soaps and lotions to Bluetooth headphones, we tracked down the best deals on items worth buying in the name of self-care. No matter what way you prefer to unwind, there's a deal you won't want to miss.

TODAY Deals

Free of synthetic ingredients, Panier des Sens manufactures all of its products in the heart of France using raw materials and essential oils. Their soaps can be used as both a hand and body soap thanks to the nature of the formulas, and so can the lotions. With scents like lavender and orange blossom, even hand washing will feel like a treat.

Orange blossom is Grasse High Perfumery's most iconic raw ingredients. The star of this lotion and soap set, these self-care essentials also offer hints of mandarin and vanilla. You can take 51% off each set with this deal right now.

You can snag 50% off of these fragrances from England-based St. James of London. These light scents are unisex and made in small batches, boasting minimalistic and complex aromas.

A fusion of gardenia and sambac jasmine, this warm scent also features notes of ambered sage and pepper berry. Thanks to a major discount, you can find your new go-to scent for just $25.

Enjoy a 68% markdown on these wireless headphones from ANX that are available in three different colors. You can answer calls, listen to music and control playback levels comfortably for less than $20.

Give your conference calls a serious sound upgrade with these foldable Bluetooth headphones from ANX Audio. You can save 68% on this tech accessory that works wirelessly and also comes with a headphone jack to use after the battery runs out.

These classic pieces from Ice by Jardin are simple yet elegant enough to make a statement on work calls or even for everyday wear. You can snag up to 74% off sterling silver and cubic zirconia earrings, as well as a necklace and tennis bracelet.

With a 73% markdown, these freshwater studs are less than $25 and are perfect for gifting. They're dainty and boast a high luster for a timeless look.

Each cubic zirconia stone in this bracelet is enveloped in sterling silver that has been polished for a shiny finish. Clasp closure makes it easy to put on and take off, no matter the look you are pairing it with.

Delicate yet enough of a statement piece on its own, this cubic zirconia necklace is an accessory that is sure to land compliments. Thanks to Shop TODAY-exclusive savings, you can add it to your cart for less than $30.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!