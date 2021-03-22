Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

March is Women's History Month, which means it's the perfect time to show female-owned businesses some love.

Etsy is a great place to do that. According to the company's 2019 Global Seller Census, 87 percent of Etsy sellers identify as women. So whether you're looking for new wardrobe staples or hoping to refresh your home decor, you can find plenty of products from female-run companies on the retail site.

From beauty to accessories, here are 11 female-owned businesses to support right now.

Beauty

Zandra Cunningham was just nine years old when she founded her first beauty business, selling homemade lip balms and body butter at a local farmer's market. Eleven years later, the young entrepreneur has expanded her beauty offerings and sells her products at Target and on Etsy.

This fresh exfoliating scrub will slough away dead skin cells to leave your skin feeling brand new. While you can get the scrub in a few different scents, the fresh citrus is a perfect choice for spring.

Beat dryness with this balm, which can be used on lips, elbows, knees or anywhere else that needs moisture. Made with shea butter, beeswax and avocado oil, the ultra-hydrating balm will quickly become your go-to. "My lips have never been softer," wrote one reviewer. "This balm is a miracle — it smells and feels amazing."

Founded by Daisy Kimbro, this shop is packed with products that will help you relax and unwind. From bath to skin care products, each item is handmade by Kimbro in Los Angeles with natural ingredients. Plus, a portion of the money made from each purchase goes toward planting a tree in Haiti and Tanzania.

Bring the spa experience to your own home with this set, which includes hair and massage oil, body butter and a soy candle. Each item is made with lavender essential oil, so you'll be immersed in the soothing floral smell each time you used one of the products. If you're sending the set as a gift, it comes with a card that can be personalized with a sweet message.

Treat dry, itchy skin with this soothing cream. It's made with shea butter, oils and oatmeal to provide intense moisture. With this cream, a little bit goes a long way, so you only need to use a small amount.

Founded by chemist Hannah Follis, Aromi specializes in fresh fragrances and vibrant cosmetics. The Etsy shop has more than 100 shades of lipsticks and the company is certified vegan and cruelty-free.

Aromi's liquid lipsticks go on like a lip gloss and quickly dry to a matte finish. Each shade is long-lasting, but won't dry out your lips with all-day wear. This toasted almond shade is the perfect accompaniment for any bright spring outfit.

Spice up your look for Zoom meetings or distanced gatherings with this metallic shade. The tan color has a shimmery bronze finish and is touch-proof once dry, so you won't have to worry about it smearing under a mask.

Home

Looking for a way to refresh your home for the new season? Add a fun touch to any room in your house with bright and bold decorative items from designer Erin Flett. Based out of Maine, the shop features printed towels, napkins, pillows and more.

Hand-drawn and designed by Flett herself, this towel will be both a fun and stylish addition to your kitchen. You can choose between four color options, to match the style of your kitchen.

Throw this pillow on your couch or bed to add a pop of color to the room. Along with the printed canvas cover, you'll get a comfortable feather down pillow insert.

Bold wall prints are a huge trend right now, and TheEverydayPrintCo has plenty of options for you to choose from. Run by illustrator and graphic designer, Mezay Ugbo, the shop sells modern Afro wall art and prints. Between prints featuring unique designs and beautiful silhouettes, you may have a hard time settling on just one of her pieces to add to your home.

According to the shop, this print is perfect for "any space that needs a little Black girl magic." You can get the piece in six different sizes and it comes printed on high-quality museum-grade paper.

This minimal piece will look great in a nursery or bedroom. Reviewers say they love the quality of the print and easily it fits into any room. "I actually hung it upside down," one reviewer wrote. "(I) love the versatility of the design."

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Olive Creative Co. sells hand-lettered and hand-crafted pieces. Founder and designer China Kautz offers home essentials like prints and doormats as well as beautiful invitations and stamps, which are perfect for special occasions.

This cute mat is the perfect way to welcome guests into your home. Each one is hand-painted and lettered, so they can take up to four weeks to be delivered — but according to reviewers, they're worth the wait.

Certify your status as an official plant lady by adding this mat to your front doorstep. All the brand's mats are stain, rot and mildew resistant, so they'll stand up against dirt and mud.

Fashion

Founder Molly Gooddall started making the brand's signature animal coats as a way to get her son to wear his hood. After getting requests from friends to make similar jackets for their kids, she launched the company in 2010. Along with the coats, the shop offers plenty of spring-ready whimsical clothes that your kids are guaranteed to love.

This pink gingham dress will be the ultimate addition to your little one's spring wardrobe. It comes in a range of sizes for different ages, from six months to seven years. You'll love how adorable your little girl looks in the dress, and she'll love the fun animal accents and the super twirl-able skirt.

Get your tot ready for warmer weather with this cute romper. Kids aged nine months to six years old will look so cute running around in the gingham one-piece.

Everyone loves a good graphic tee, and The Bee & The Fox offers quite a variety. Founded by Ashley Hooper, the California-based company mostly specializes in t-shirts, but you can also find a few prints in their Etsy shop and even more assorted items on their website.

You're not just tough, you're mom-level tough, and this tee will make sure that everyone knows it. "Hands down, one of my most favorite tees in my closet," wrote one reviewer, who recommended sizing up for a relaxed fit.

You'll feel California cool in this classic t-shirt. Made from cotton and polyester, the shirt is comfortable and soft, and just like the above, it's recommended that you size up for a more relaxed fit.

Jewelry and accessories

Brittany Bishoff's shop features headbands, hair clips and bows for little ones and adults alike. While the shop started with bows, Bishoff has since added another popular accessory to her offerings — you can get patterned washable face masks, too.

You may be wearing leggings all day, but that doesn't mean you can't get your kids dressed up, even if you have nowhere to go. This cute bow can be purchased as a headband, for your baby or a clip to hold back your toddler's hair.

These masks come in two sizes, so you can get one for yourself and one for your kid. The mask has two layers and a wire on the bridge of the nose, for a snug fit. It comes in multiple pattern options, like Cheetah and Teal Floral.

Run by a New York-based sister team, Hook & Matter specializes in handmade jewelry and accessories. Their understated yet beautiful designs are perfect for gifting (or keeping for yourself).

Thanks to its small size, this pendant can be worn anywhere, from work to the gym, and won't get in the way. Get the initial of a loved one or a pet, so you can always have a reminder of them close to your heart.

These earrings can be paired with nearly any other piece of jewelry in your collection. Made from 14 karat gold, they're nickel-free so they're good for those with sensitive skin. "These are my new everyday favorites," wrote one reviewer.

Boston-based jewelry designer, Terri Gardella sells pieces of jewelry that are made for everyday wear. From necklaces to bracelets, there are plenty of classic options to add to your collection. For each item sold, Gardella donates a portion of the proceeds to the newborn intensive care unit at The Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, in honor of her niece, Ava Hope.

This bestselling necklace will be your new go-to. It can easily be stacked or worn on its own, and you can choose your desired length and finish, in gold or silver.

If your best friend's birthday is coming up or you're already planning for Mother's Day, this personalized necklace will make the perfect present. "Absolutely beautiful necklace," wrote one reviewer. "One of my favorites and now a staple of mine. Very high quality with an affordable price."

