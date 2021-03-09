Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From butt-lifting leggings to tea that tastes like "liquified cake," TikTok has become one of the best places to discover unusual, yet amazing products that you never knew you needed. And lately, users on the app can't get enough of one affordable home upgrade — sunset projection lamps.

The light, which projects a golden-hour like effect onto walls, has gone viral. TikTok videos featuring the product have more than one million collective views. One user called theirs a "game-changer" while another posted a video saying, "this lamp is the best thing I own." Social media users on Twitter and Instagram also can't get enough of the eye-catching glow.

It's not particularly surprising that people are loving this product. After being cooped up at home during an especially cold and dreary winter, bringing a permanent dose of sunshine into your room seems like just the remedy to help cure any stay-at-home fatigue.

They're affordable, too. Sure, you'll find some that come at a high price tag, like the sleek Halo One which will cost you over $1,000, but there are also plenty of wallet-friendly options that you can find on Etsy, Amazon and other similar retailers. Below, we rounded up six lamps that will brighten your space with their stunning colors and sunset-like effects.

Transform a dark room into a sunny escape with this option, which is currently the No. 1 bestselling floor lamp on Amazon. It comes in 10 colors, like Sunset Red and Sky blue, so you're bound to find one that matches the aesthetic of your room.

This bestselling lamp has a 90-degree head, so you can rotate it to create different light patterns on your walls. Get it in classic red or yellow or grab the multicolor lamp for a rainbow-like effect.

Give your room a dreamy glow for just $20 with this bright lamp. It has a sturdy base and energy-efficient LED tech. It also comes in a variety of colors. At such an affordable price, you'll be tempted to grab one for every room in your house.

Standing at just over five feet tall, this sleek option can project its light over a large surface area or a small spot on the wall, depending on where you set it up. With hues of orange, red and yellow it will bring a sunny feel to your home, no matter the time of day.

This small lamp is perfect for your little one's bedroom. Just like the beloved galaxy lamps of your childhood, they'll love seeing the magical sunset-like effect on their ceiling or walls.

This lamp was made to mimic the colors of a Scandanavian sunset. It creates a warm and soothing environment in whichever room you place it in.

