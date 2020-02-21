Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
While celebrations are the perfect time to buy your kids all of the gifts they have been begging you for all year, it's also an opportunity for them to learn.
Whether you have a budding scientist, little engineer, curious bookworm, artist or doctor-to-be on your shopping list, these educational kits and toys will surely get that brain growing at any age.
Educational toys for toddlers and babies
1. Periodic Table Building Blocks
Get a head start on learning the periodic table! This set of 20 blocks contains all the elements. Child development experts also recommend these gifts for 1-year-olds.
2. Melissa & Doug Classic Bead Maze
This first bead maze challenges the mind and boosts creativity, making it a great gift for inquisitive toddlers!
3. Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Set
Promote problem-solving skills with this set of 18 wooden blocks. Fit the objects in the right slots to learn colors and shapes in no time.
4. "It's a Busload of Pigeon Books!" by Mo Willems
This reading set comes with three picture books from New York Times bestselling author Mo Willems.
5. Teach My Toddler Learning Kit
This kit, geared toward toddlers, has it all: posters, flashcards, books and puzzles!
Educational toys for younger kids (3-8-years-old)
1. Learning Resources Pretend & Play Doctor Kit
The doctor is in! Kids will have fun giving wellness checks to Mom and Dad. You can also add a doctor costume dress-up set to complete the look.
2. Learning Resources Alphabet Island Game
Learning letters is fun with this game! Your preschooler will develop vocabulary skills in a snap while hunting for alphabet treasures.
3. Think Fun Robot Turtles Board Game
Younger kids can also learn programming fundamentals. This card game lets kids ages 4 and up write programs and learn the basics of coding.
4. Little Patient Doll
This toy may remind you of that Operation game you played as a kid. Unzip this adorable character and discover all sorts of organs. The included booklet helps kids learn to identify each one. UncommonGoods also offers a boy version of the doll.
5. Thames & Kosmos Experimental First Botany Kit
Does your child have a green thumb? Grow flowers, beans and cress in these tiny greenhouses and conduct experiments along the way!
6. furReal Proto Max Interactive Pet
Featured as one of Amazon's top gifts in 2017, this tech toy helps kids learn to create and code their own futuristic pups.
7. Elmer’s Glue Deluxe Slime Starter Kit
If your family hasn't tried making slime yet, this kit is a must-have! Elmer's starter pack has everything you need to make gooey slime. Learn to follow directions and experiment, too!
8. Melissa & Doug Smarty Pants Card Set
Great for road trips, this educational card set will keep first-graders thinking! Other card sets for older kids are also available.
Educational toys for older kids (8+)
1. ThinkFun Gravity Maze Game
This maze for kids ages 8 and up uses marbles and puzzles to challenge the mind.
2. K'NEX 70 Model Building Set
Your little engineer will love to snap-fit all sorts of rods, connectors and pieces together. This kit has more than 700 pieces inside.
3. Thames & Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Kit
Introduce young minds to the world of chemistry! This set comes with 25 experiments.
4. SmartLab Lip Balm Boutique
Kids can learn how to create their own lip balm with a little science lesson along the way. Not into lip balm? There's also a Bath Bomb Lab kit.
5. Thames & Kosmos Candy Chemistry Kit
Little chemists and bakers will love to experiment and create rock candy, chocolate, gummy bears and more!
6. National Geographic Break Open Geodes
Geologists-in-training will enjoy breaking open these rocks to find beautiful crystals inside! They may also like the Eduscience Lab Gold Dig Science Kit.
7. Chess Armory Game Board
Older kids will love to test their brainpower with a chess kit. It helps boost cognitive and math skills, too.
