While celebrations are the perfect time to buy your kids all of the gifts they have been begging you for all year, it's also an opportunity for them to learn.

Whether you have a budding scientist, little engineer, curious bookworm, artist or doctor-to-be on your shopping list, these educational kits and toys will surely get that brain growing at any age.

When we release our 2020 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But prices change frequently, so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Educational toys for toddlers and babies

Get a head start on learning the periodic table! This set of 20 blocks contains all the elements. Child development experts also recommend these gifts for 1-year-olds.

This first bead maze challenges the mind and boosts creativity, making it a great gift for inquisitive toddlers!

Promote problem-solving skills with this set of 18 wooden blocks. Fit the objects in the right slots to learn colors and shapes in no time.

This reading set comes with three picture books from New York Times bestselling author Mo Willems.

This kit, geared toward toddlers, has it all: posters, flashcards, books and puzzles!

Educational toys for younger kids (3-8-years-old)

The doctor is in! Kids will have fun giving wellness checks to Mom and Dad. You can also add a doctor costume dress-up set to complete the look.

Learning letters is fun with this game! Your preschooler will develop vocabulary skills in a snap while hunting for alphabet treasures.

Younger kids can also learn programming fundamentals. This card game lets kids ages 4 and up write programs and learn the basics of coding.

This toy may remind you of that Operation game you played as a kid. Unzip this adorable character and discover all sorts of organs. The included booklet helps kids learn to identify each one. UncommonGoods also offers a boy version of the doll.

Does your child have a green thumb? Grow flowers, beans and cress in these tiny greenhouses and conduct experiments along the way!

Featured as one of Amazon's top gifts in 2017, this tech toy helps kids learn to create and code their own futuristic pups.

If your family hasn't tried making slime yet, this kit is a must-have! Elmer's starter pack has everything you need to make gooey slime. Learn to follow directions and experiment, too!

Great for road trips, this educational card set will keep first-graders thinking! Other card sets for older kids are also available.

Educational toys for older kids (8+)

This maze for kids ages 8 and up uses marbles and puzzles to challenge the mind.

Your little engineer will love to snap-fit all sorts of rods, connectors and pieces together. This kit has more than 700 pieces inside.

Introduce young minds to the world of chemistry! This set comes with 25 experiments.

Kids can learn how to create their own lip balm with a little science lesson along the way. Not into lip balm? There's also a Bath Bomb Lab kit.

Little chemists and bakers will love to experiment and create rock candy, chocolate, gummy bears and more!

Geologists-in-training will enjoy breaking open these rocks to find beautiful crystals inside! They may also like the Eduscience Lab Gold Dig Science Kit.

Older kids will love to test their brainpower with a chess kit. It helps boost cognitive and math skills, too.

This gift guide was originally published on Dec. 8, 2017.