Watching a little kid's imagination spring to life is so satisfying. Whether they pretend to be pirates on ships or princesses in castles, playtime becomes infinitely more adorable when kids create their own little worlds.
So, any toy that doubles as a make-believe prop is a win-win.
That's why we couldn't help but get excited when we saw that one of the most popular toys for playing pretend is currently on sale.
Princess Castle Play Tent
This Fox Print pop-up castle has more than 3,000 positive verified reviews on Amazon and was originally priced at $34, but is now discounted at 39% off.
For little ones, the castle design transforms a playroom into a kingdom or the perfect hiding spot. It can also offer space for quiet reading or a nap. Plus, the simple structure features stars that glow in the dark for extra fun after the sun goes down.
Creative and imaginative thinking begins at an early age, according to child development experts, and the best toys are the ones that enhance their imaginations. "Two-year-olds are entering pretend play and figuring out who they are," said Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of "How Toddlers Thrive."
Amazon verified shoppers are excited about its size, simple construction and the packable features.
"The tent itself is well constructed, and sturdy," complimented a reviewer. "There's plenty of room to play or relax and rest with her books and favorite toys. Set up was not difficult, but it does require patience. This is no flimsy 'just throw it together and you're done' piece of work."
Some shoppers are even finding that their pets love using the tent too!
"I put a small pet mattress inside and my 13-year-old beagle loves to lay inside," wrote a reviewer. "It’s her little hideaway."
Parent reviewers are also very impressed with how spacious the tent is, with one reviewer even able to sit inside and play with their child.
"Exactly what I wanted," praised another reviewer. "This is a perfect fit. It is large enough for my 3-year-old granddaughter and several dolls to play comfortably. I even fit in it with her and we still had enough room for a few dolls to have tea with us, although it was of course, a bit tight."
Though it seems pretty enough to serve as decoration in any kid's bedroom, it's also easy to put away when you need more room. The entire tent folds down into a small carrying case to take along on trips or easily slip away in the closet.
This tent could be the perfect gift for the little prince or princess in your own castle.
