April 17, 2019, 5:49 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

If you thought the trends from the '90s are gone forever, think again. The nostalgia is still in full force from rainbow nails to a revamped Laura Ashley collection.

And now, Steve Madden and Urban Outfitters have teamed up to bring back one of the most popular shoe trends from the '90s: platform sandals.

Steve Madden relaunched its slinky platform sandal a few years ago, but they have now added two new colors: neon pink and lime green. Turns out people liked them so much that they've already sold out!

The collaboration also includes platform thong sandals — which I'm sure many of us owned at some point.

