Get Stuff We Love
At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If you thought the trends from the '90s are gone forever, think again. The nostalgia is still in full force from rainbow nails to a revamped Laura Ashley collection.
And now, Steve Madden and Urban Outfitters have teamed up to bring back one of the most popular shoe trends from the '90s: platform sandals.
Steve Madden relaunched its slinky platform sandal a few years ago, but they have now added two new colors: neon pink and lime green. Turns out people liked them so much that they've already sold out!
The collaboration also includes platform thong sandals — which I'm sure many of us owned at some point.
Platform Thong Sandal, $60, Urban Outfitters
The platform thong sandals are available in black, bright orange and silver. They may just have you reliving your days of jamming to Spice Girls and wearing butterfly clips in your hair.
If you still prefer the slinky platform sandal and you're bummed that they sold out, then you can also try Steve Madden's other versions of the popular trend.
Kareena Black, $100, Steve Madden
These sandals have the same mesh fabric upper material and a 3-inch heel height. They're available in women's whole sizes 5 to 11.
Miller Black Suede, $90, Steve Madden
This option has a suede upper and a 1.5-inch heel height. They are available in black or tan and come in women's sizes 5 to 11 (including half sizes).
Looks like platform power is officially here to stay!
For more nostalgic trends, check out:
- Throwback flats: 9 styles from the '80s and '90s to swoon over (again)
- Laura Ashley is back! The brand's new collection is perfect for spring
- Rainbow nails are taking over Instagram, here's how to get them
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!