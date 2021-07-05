From neck fans to inflatable sprinklers, 11 must-haves to beat the heat

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is meant to be spent outdoors, relaxing poolside, lounging on the beach, or even enjoying a classic barbeque with the family. When the sun is shining and there is not a cloud in sight, beyond relaxing and enjoying the weather there is only one thing dominating our minds - the heat. As temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s, finding ways to escape the heat can be difficult, but with the right products, staying cool can be a breeze.

Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post joined Hoda and Jenna to share some of the must-have products to stay cool this summer. From ice cream containers to cooling clothes for your dog, shop the best summer essentials to beat the heat and stay cool.

Breathe in a breath of fresh, cool air this summer with these hands-free rechargeable neck fans. Lightweight and powerful, all you have to do is pop it around your neck and you will have a cool breeze all day long. This fan is perfect for sports, gardening or even just soaking up the sun. The bendy design even allows it to be used on flat surfaces, just adjust the heads in the direction the cool air is needed. This design is also available in a kids version so the whole family can stay cool this summer.

Take your outdoor lounging game to the next level with this recliner. With three different positions, you can sit comfortably with your feet up all while under the shade of a UPF50+ sun protected umbrella. The chair comes with a cup holder, storage pocket, bottle opener and built-in insulated pockets to hold up to four drinks.

If you have leather seats in your car, you know how painful it can be to sit down when it is hot outside. Luckily, this cooling car seat cushion can save the day and keep your seats cool. The cushion offers its own temperature control so you can set it according to your personal preferences or the weather outside.

Pizza parties are a summer time staple, so why not make them even better with inflatable pizza slices. Float around the pool with your friends and even connect slices together. If you have eight slices you can create an entire pizza pie by joining each float together.

Sprinklers are a go-to when looking for ways to cool off in the summer heat, and these huge inflatable sprinklers make it even more fun. From a 9-foot-tall giraffe to purple apes and unicorns, these inflatable sprinklers will be a hit at any birthday, pool party, BBQ or backyard hang-out. All you have to do for set up is inflate it and connect a standard garden hose.

Ice cream and warm weather go hand in hand, so why not bring your favorite flavors to go in this ice cream storage container. This stainless-steel container will keep your ice cream frozen for up to 4 hours and holds up to 2 quarts. Use this container year round too for hot foods such as soup. This set comes with a tilt up ice cream scooper which makes ice cream scooping a breeze so you can get the perfect scoop every time.

In just seconds you can chill coffee, wine, spirits and countless other beverage with this best-selling chiller. Say goodbye to ice cubes watering down your drinks and hello to ice coffee made simple. This device includes a series of stainless steel chambers within a larger plastic container, so you simply pour water into the chambers, put it in the freezer over night and voila, you have a chilled drink in 60 seconds.

If you are hot, odds are so is your dog. With this cooling vest you can help keep your pup cool and looking adorable. Add water to initiate the evaporative cooling effect to begin the cool down process. The mesh layers in the vest allow for circulation and is adjustable so you can find the perfect fit for your furry friend.

This hat is the perfect accessory to help your dog stay cool and keep the sun out of their eyes. Just like the above vest, simply add water to the water-retaining fabric of the hat to begin the cooling process. This hat comes in sizes small to XL so your pup can look adorable in a great fitting hat.

Whether you are covered in sweat, sand or dirt, nothing feels better than a shower after a day in the sun, so why not take one with you wherever you go? This bag can hold up to 5 gallons of water and heats up using solar energy. Included is one shower bag, a hanging strap, a plastic tube and hose with a shower head.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!