Curious as to what the Shop TODAY editors buy? Check out our 17 must-have products from May

We know what you might be thinking, how could our team possibly have time to shop when our job is centered around finding trendy new products and the best sales? You'd be surprised that while we might clock out every day, we never stop shopping (yes, it might be a problem).

While we were switching out our jeans for shorts and stocking our closets for summer, we found some picks we couldn't help to add to our carts. From stackable, gold bracelets that don't tarnish to linen shorts, keep reading to see our team's favorite fashion, home and beauty purchases from May.

Fashion favorites

"I recently got my ears re-pierced after letting the holes close up as a teenager. This month I finally reached the point where I could swap out my original studs for a new pair of earrings, and I immediately replaced them with these. I've only been wearing them for a little under a week but I'm obsessed! They're so simple and chic. I haven't taken them off at all, and I haven't noticed any tarnishing or irritation." - Emma Stessman, Associate Editor

Courtesy Emma Stessman

"I bought this when BaubleBar was having their $10 bracelet sale, to complete my summer bracelet stack! It elevates my wrist when placed next to a watch and some friendship bracelets. I wear it in the water too, and it doesn't tarnish!" - Sierra Hoeger, SEO Editorial Assistant

"To me, a bag is a bag. I don’t need to carry around a designer handbag — especially when I am out and about in the city or having drinks with friends — but I still want a bag that looks nice. I lucked out when I found this sleek crossbody bag, which has three interior compartments and a zip closure to prevent anything from falling out." - Jill Ortiz, Production Associate

"I am very lazy when it comes to dressing up, especially when it comes to dressing for the office. So, when I found these tops at Target, I just about went crazy. It has a puff-sleeve, which feels very fancy to me, but is just as comfortable as a T-shirt. I bought one in every color and wear them to the office all of the time and wore one to my cousin’s baby shower recently. It works for everything!" - Jill Ortiz, Production Associate

"I just got these during Old Navy's Mother's Day sale and I am so excited to wear them. They feel super comfortable on and I like that they are a bit longer than your average shorts, so I think I can get away with wearing them to the office." - Emma Stessman, Associate Editor

Courtesy Emma Stessman

"I bought this when Old Navy had a half-off sale during Mother's Day, and was instantly sold. I can wear it with high-waisted pants and channel my inner coastal grandmother at the same time. Count me in." - Sierra Hoeger, SEO Editorial Assistant

Courtesy Sierra Hoeger

"I bought this tank in white and it has a built-in bra, I've already worn it at least four times! I plan on buying more colors if there's a sale. I will be living in this top all summer." - Shannon Garlin, Associate Editor

"I brought these on a recent trip to Costa Rica, and finally understand what the hype is about. They were just as comfy as my sneakers for a quick walk to the beach or a longer hike in the jungle. I love that they're quick-drying too, and they totally double as water shoes but are much cuter (I'm obsessed with the Sun and Moon Aloe pattern)." - Lauren Witonsky, Assistant Partnerships Editor

Home and tech favorites

"This is a useful phone gadget that magnetizes to my device and acts as a holder and stand at the same time. I've already got a ton of compliments since using it and everyone who sees it is super curious." - Danielle Murphy, Commerce Writer

Courtesy Danielle Murphy

I've personally used ban.do planners for about four years now and I have no plans (ha, get it?) to ever switch to another brand. Between their trendy, cute designs that include year, month and week views, it's so easy to keep track of my busy schedule. Not to mention, each agenda comes with three pages of cute stickers and coloring pages I make good use of.

"I discovered this brand on a trip a couple years ago and the scent stuck with me -- I finally splurged on this candle at the start of last month. I've burned it almost every night since then and it's like a little daily luxury. I want to sniff every one of Mar Mar's candles... they're all unique, sophisticated, warm and comforting." - Audrey Ekman, Market Assistant

"As a devout water drinker, I love that hydration is officially hot (though I question some of the WaterTok recipes floating around the internet as of late). While thirsty trendsetters are eager to show off their newest Stanley or Owala, I'm personally excited about acquiring my hefty new LifeStraw bottle in time for summer during another recent press event. I only have good things to say about it so far — it keeps my H2O chilly for hours on end, it's relatively easy to clean and I feel an extra sense of comfort knowing that I'm drinking filtered water wherever I am." - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

Beauty favorites

"Is it weird to say that I feel naked whenever I put on makeup and don’t wear eyeliner? Winged eyeliner has been a part of my look since the dawn of time, so I’ve gone through my fair share of disappointing formulas over the years. I used to waste my money on $24 eyeliners until I found this $10 one. It has the perfect pigment and lasts all day — and it’s the only one I’ll buy from now on." - Jill Ortiz, Production Associate

"Consider this the designer, luxe option in the hand sanitizer space. Not only does it smell absolutely divine, but it also doesn't dry out your hands while killing up to 99% of germs and bacteria. I'll never go back to regular hand sanitizer again." - Julie Ricevuto, Commerce Editor and Producer

Courtesy Julie Ricevuto

"As an unnatural redhead, I always try to go a few days between washes to keep my color looking vibrant as long as possible. But while my color benefits from a break in the washes and styling, my hair tends to naturally look flat or oily on those in-between days. Enter: this texturizing spray from Oribe. I love that this acts almost like a dry shampoo and texturizing spray in one step, delivering volume and lift while absorbing excess oil. No more bad hair days! Plus, it's discounted right now at Marshall's." - Audrey Ekman, Market Assistant

"I am obsessed with these for summer! I hate the heat so a beauty product that cools me down and helps my skin is a total winner. Great for the morning and evening, the little cubes are full of soothing ingredients that help reduce redness and signs of fatigue on my skin." - Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor

"I got the sample set so I could try out the different scents and fell in love with the Angie perfume. I love how it perfectly combines gardenia and fig without being overpowering. It is undoubtedly my new summer scent." - Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor