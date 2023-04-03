When your job is centered around knowing the ins and outs of all things shopping, the Shop TODAY team is constantly adding new products to their carts — you truly could call us all shopaholics.

March was a huge month for beauty and fashion in preparation for sunshine and warmer weather (we're ready for you, spring!). From floral maxi dresses to a refreshing sheet spray and a squalane-rich body wash, these picks will surely help you shed the winter blues.

Scroll down to shop our editors' favorites for March.

SHOP Today Editors' Picks March 2023

Fashion favorites

"Everyone has heard about my love of this sweatshirt at this point. But it's perfect — it's cheap, it fits perfectly (I got the medium) and it's cozy. I wear it going to the gym, running errands and just lounging. I also bought one for my boyfriend and another for me in a different color. It's my forever go-to pullover." - Alexandra Deabler, Deputy Editorial Director

"This may not be the sexiest editor's pick you've ever read, but for anyone whose feet hurt after a long day, these are a game-changer. They're designed for people who are on their feet the whole day for work, absorbing shock and relieving some pressure in the soles of work boots. I put them in just about every pair of boots I own — high-heeled boots, cowboy boots, combat boots, you name it and my feet thank me." - Audrey Ekman, Market Assistant

"These glasses feel and look way more expensive than they are. They are really comfortable to wear all day and give any outfit a little flair. They are also great for working at the computer all day." - Annie Shigo, Editorial Assistant

"I've been living in this ribbed tee from Target this past month. It's the perfect length for pairing with high-waisted leggings. I've even worn it to low-impact workout classes!" - Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil, Branded Editor

"I got this dress on sale and it's super comfy and airy! I can't wait to wear it all spring and summer, it's super versatile." - Kate McCarthy, Senior Social Editor

"I get showered with compliments when I wear these pants! They're flattering, extremely versatile but also so comfy that it feels like I'm wearing loungewear. These pants are chic enough for the office and can be dressed down with a tee for errands. The beige color helps me channel my inner coastal grandmother, and I plan on buying more shades." - Shannon Garlin, Editorial Assistant

"People are constantly asking me where this faux leather jacket is from — and they're often stoked when I tell them it's from Amazon (and on sale!). It's the perfect jacket for spring weather when it's still a little chilly." -Dani Musacchio, Associate Social Media Editor

"This long, soft and stretchy skirt is like a compliment magnet — I swear, every time I throw this on, someone comments on it. I've been wearing it all winter and am excited to continue to rock it through transitional weather this spring. It's great for the office and looks really put together with a sweater, t-shirt or tank top, while also being so comfy and versatile enough to wear to happy hour or dinner after work, too.

I love that there's added petite options in the sizing (shout out to my fellow short girls!) and that it's from a small, AAPI woman-owned business." - Audrey Ekman, Market Assistant

Beauty favorites

"I love this lip moisturizer because it feels like an expensive lip gloss, but hydrates my lips like a good chapstick. It also pairs well with any lipstick as a top coat." - Annie Shigo, Editorial Assistant

"Purchasing a body wash has always been a second thought until I was influenced to buy this one. I can't even describe how luscious my skin feels after use (which has been direly needed after an exceptionally dry winter), but the fact that I could find such a high-quality body care product for such an affordable cost? You've won me over for life." - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"I get the same light pink color every time I get a manicure (Essie's Minimalistic), but that's about to change now that I tried this new polish. Not only is it the perfect nude (with a hint of iridescence), but it also acts as a treatment to strengthen nails." - Lauren Witonsky, Assistant Partnerships Editor

"This surprisingly affordable vitamin C serum is pretty potent (15%), but it goes on so silky, lightweight and kind of soothing. Plus, using only one or two pumps is enough to cover my entire face. It also evaporates very quickly, so you don't have to wait as long as similar products before putting on your next layer of skin care.

I only use it two to three times a week because I'm a vitamin C beginner and it's a potent formula, but I've been gradually getting used to it and actually look forward to putting it on at night. And more proof that it's working: I was leaving the bathroom the other day and caught my face in the mirror — I was glowing with no makeup on!" - Fran Sales, Associate SEO Editor

"I've tried so many different moisturizers and none of them have left my skin feeling moisturized through the day and the next. This moisturizer is thick so it's great for my dry skin but it also has not left me with any acne. Honestly, my skin has never looked better and I don't use many other products." - Kara Birnbaum, Photo Editor

"This is a re-purchase because I was running low on one of my favorite products that I use on a regular basis, especially in the summer. I love the look of freckles and have always envied those with the natural look which is why I reach for this long-lasting option. It gives me a natural finish and is a fun way to change up my look in a matter of seconds." - Vivien Moon, Commerce Editor

"dpHUE’s newest shine and color-boosting treatment is sheerer than their existing bestselling gloss and can be done in two minutes at home post-shampoo! It makes my hair so shiny and soft and gives a touch of richness to my color. It's great for a spring refresh and helps me extend the time before I need to hit the salon again, which is major as an unnatural redhead. There are three to four uses per bottle, and it just launched in March." - Audrey Ekman, Market Assistant

"My hair is pretty thin so I'm always on the hunt for anything that'll give my limp strands a bit of volume. After using this shampoo and conditioner consistently, my hair feels softer and even has a fuller look to it that I love." - Julie Ricevuto, Commerce Editor & Producer

"I've never had a hair product where I can tell a difference the next morning. This product is super light and doesn't leave your hair greasy and has seriously helped my hair feel thicker and less damaged." -Kara Birnbaum, Photo Editor

Tech and home favorites

"I moved in January and have been working on upgrading all of my cleaning essentials. This dust cloth is one of my favorite finds. It's so easy to use, and it really does pick up so much dust in a single pass! Between uses, you just toss it in the washing machine." - Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil, Branded Editor

"I just got this for my new apartment and it's great. So much better than my old one where I would have to reach in to get it out of the sink. Plus, it inverts so you can easily get everything out." - Emma Stessman, Associate Commerce Editor

"I'm brave enough to admit that I'm a fan of wearing wardrobe pieces multiple times before throwing them into the wash, but you'd never know it after getting a whiff of this fabric refresher. To say that it leaves my clothes smelling freeeeeesh is an understatement!" - Jess Bender, Senior SEO Editor

"My laundry is in the darkest, dark dungeon called a basement ever. I needed something to light my way without having to use my phone flashlight (which is hard when I'm carrying laundry). These stick-on sensor lights fit that need perfectly. They pop on as soon as I walk in and stay on long enough for me to get to the overhead light to turn it out.

The only drawback is that they are super bright. So if you want something more pleasant, I'd get the adjustable version." - Alexandra Deabler, Deputy Editorial Director

"I honestly didn't think I could be this excited about a shower curtain. I just moved and wanted to buy a bright and fun one for my new place and instantly fell in love with this. It's just so cute and adds such a nice pop of color to my bathroom. It also just makes me smile." - Emma Stessman, Associate Commerce Editor

"I bought this pretty drinking glass set for outdoor entertaining. They're acrylic, so I won't worry about breakage the way I would with glass cups. I love the pretty ribbed detail and the fact that they're stackable for easy storage." - Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil, Branded Editor

"This soda is a No.1 bestseller on Amazon for a reason. I've got such a massive sweet tooth and crave soda all the time, but I don't always love how sugary most options on the market are. At around 25 calories per can, these delicious beverages allow me to indulge my impulses without feeling guilty. In fact, they've even got a dose of apple cider vinegar, a gut health-boosting ingredient which I swear you can't taste at all." - Audrey Ekman, Market Assistant

PS: Poppi just released a new grape flavor, available now!