From Old Navy to Madewell, save up to 50% off on these spring dresses

Spring is officially here and that means we are closer and closer to the day when we can finally pack up our coats. And since you might've already begun your spring cleaning and closet organization, this season also means it's time to stock up on some must-have dresses for the warmer days ahead.

Whether you're headed out on a spring getaway, preparing for wedding season or just looking for a wardrobe refresh, we found some trendy and highly-rated dresses from popular retailers for every budget that you'll want to snag for the season — and most of them are on sale!

From the Madewell Insider Event to Old Navy, keep scrolling to shop maxi dresses, slip dresses, t-shirt dresses and more favorite styles, all under $100.

Old Navy spring dresses

Right now, Old Navy is offering up to 50% off on spring staples, like this cotton midi dress. It comes in three different shades to choose from and hits just below the knee. And right now, it's under $18!

Slip dresses have been trending big time, and for good reason — they're so versatile! This affordable option can be worn alone for a chic evening look, or you can dress it down with a jean jacket and white sneakers.

If you're looking for a comfy t-shirt dress with a little flare, the brand says this tiered mini dress is made of 100 percent cotton and you can wear it "with everything." You'll get an extra 30% taken off at checkout, says the brand.

Coming in three different prints, this button-down dress features subtle trendy cutouts on the waist and hits just below the calf, says the brand. Plus, it's only $24 — but hurry, sizes are selling out fast!

You'll feel breezy and feminine in this lightweight midi dress. According to the brand, it's made of 100 percent cotton and many of the reviewers said they love how soft the fabric is.

Amazon spring dresses

If you're looking for the perfect transitional season dress, this long sleeve tunic dress is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller and has over 60,000 ratings. For spring days when the weather is still cool, you can wear it with tights and boots, or your favorite sandals for warmer weather.

Coming in over 45 different styles and prints, this bell-sleeve dress is perfect for weekend brunch, a spring break getaway, or a more formal daytime event (with the right accessories). And select colors are under $30!

This bohemian-style dress will have you dreaming of warmer weather. It has over 10,000 Amazon ratings and you can choose from tons of different shades, including solid colors and a polka-dot design.

When you think of a spring staple, a maxi dress might come to mind. This option comes in a variety of different colors and bold patterns that will have you looking effortlessly put together and comfortable.

This t-shirt dress can be worn off the shoulder or as a loose crewneck. Many of the reviewers raved about the dress's versatility and one verified reviewer said she even wore it to a beach wedding.

Kohl's spring dresses

Just in time for spring, Kohl's is offering major discounts — up to 85% to be exact. If you're looking to spruce up your work wear, this wrap dress from Kohl's is currently 50% off. It comes in solid black, paisley and geo-print.

Step into spring with a classic button-down maxi dress, which happens to be 20% off. It comes in five different spring patterns, including a classic solid black.

It really isn't spring without some florals and this tiered midi dress is swoon-worthy. Not only does it have two pockets, but it's also on sale for $40.

Spring kicks off warmer weather, getaways and wedding season; this off-the-shoulder dress option is perfect for all of the above. You can dress it up with heels or throw on a pair of sandals for a more casual look.

H&M spring dresses

Whether you're looking for new office wear or a weekend wardrobe refresh, this highly-rated wrap dress comes in a light blue floral or classic black. The brand says it hits right at the mid-calf, depending on the height.

This t-shirt maxi dress is perfect for days when you want to feel comfy but still look chic. Not to mention you'll save so much time getting ready for the day; throw it on and you're on your way.

Featuring balloon sleeves, you'll save 46% off this long sleeve wrap dress. Coming in bold blue or neutral hues, the brand says it hits at the calf, or above the ankle depending on your height.

Puff sleeves give any dress an elevated touch. And if you're looking for a fun, flirty staple for spring, you might want to try this floral, affordable find. It even comes in black!

Madewell spring dresses

Until March 27, Madewell is offering 25% off sitewide if you sign up for the Insider Loyalty Program. So it's a great time to stock up on spring favorites, like this fitness dress that has a built-in bra and biker shorts. Coming in three colors, you can grab it at $66.

Flirty, cute and spring-ready: Reviewers love how flattering this puff-sleeve dress is. "This dress has it all! Slightly puffy sleeves but not too puffy; the fabric is comfortable and soft with a touch of stretch too," one reviewer wrote.

Slip dresses are extremely versatile and you know you'll get a lot of use out of this option. Dress it up with your favorite moto jacket or pair it with white sneakers for laid-back days.

You'll be grabbing for this retro-inspired shirt dress all season long. According to the brand, it's made of a linen blend to keep you cool on warm days.

Anthropologie spring dresses

We're seeing boho-style dresses everywhere this season and this loose-fit Anthropologie option is currently 38% off. Wear it with your favorite jean jacket for chillier days or sandals for a beachy look.

With wedding season approaching, this puff-sleeve dress is elegant, flirty and a great option for under $100. Plus you can choose from a light pink, grey or navy blue.

According to the brand, this collared shirt dress is made of cotton and elastane, making it comfortable for all-day wear. The brand does note that it runs small, so you might want to size up!