An expert shares 5 things you need to get more organized — starting at $10

One product Cohen says she incorporates into almost every professional organizing project she does for clients? A trusty lazy Susan. Cabinets can often become over-cluttered making it hard to reach for items in the back. That's why Cohen says a lazy Susan is a must-have organization tool to keep everything visible. She also says this option is one of the most versatile products out there, because it can easily fit in your pantry cabinet and allows you to spin it around to grab spices, oils and medicines. And that's not all: She says another way to use it is to place it under your sink to store cleaning products.

"I always get asked how to maximize under your bathroom sink," Cohen says. "This two-tier organizer is a great solution because it helps you to use all of your vertical space." The sliding feature makes it easy to grab what you need, and Cohen likes the dividers and label area to create categories for your essentials. Plus this organizing product is only five inches wide. For just $11 you'll want to grab multiple for every cabinet!

No matter how neatly you try to fold everything, your underwear and sock drawer can easily become chaotic. Cohen says this honeycomb divider is a unique solution and the easiest way to level up your organization because it allows you to see everything in your drawers. The best part? That missing sock dilemma is solved! All of your socks will actually stay together and neatly tucked in place — it stores up to 25 pairs and can be adjusted to fit drawers of different sizes.

This over-the-door organizer is a no-fuss way to add more storage to your kitchen or bathroom cabinets, and it happens to be multi-functional. One side has a metal rack to store cleaning supplies and other essentials, while the exterior side has a rod for keeping your wash cloth or dish towel handy.

Editor's note: The above product has sold out, but we found a similar option below.

This organizer can fit over a door or cabinets or hang on the wall, says the brand. Featuring three-tier shelves and a paper towel bar, you can use it to clear up counter and cabinet space by stashing away spices, condiments and other kitchen essentials.

If there's one thing you should do to get more organized, it's labelling, Cohen says. You can create labels for holiday bins, closet storage, kitchen counter items, your child's playroom and so much more. This affordable and compact option features an LCD screen where you can choose from a variety of different printing and font styles, says the brand. You'll never have to guess where anything is again!