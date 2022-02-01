Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A fresh hairstyle always brings heightened spirits, and your good vibes should be accompanied by the right hair accessory. Just like the rest of our wardrobe, hair accessories are meant to complement our hairdo, style and lifestyle. So when it comes to thick, long and curly hair, certain accessories do a better job than others.

Whether you're a fan of the scrunchie or prefer a fuzzy winter hat to hide your oily tresses, there are numerous ways to primp your mane with the right element. From vintage headbands to chunky barrettes, help your hair thrive with these expert-approved hair accessories and tips.

Which hair accessories are trending in 2022?

According to hairstylist and makeup artist Desiree Leigh, vintage-style headbands, pearl and monochromatic snap clips and chunky barrettes are hot right now. She also noted that printed silky hair scarves are a great way to extend your blowout for an extra day or two.

"'90s accents are here to stay and braided tendrils aren't going anywhere this summer," Leigh added. "Hair accessories are such a great way to spruce up any style and add some sparkle and fun."

For thicker hair, you can go big or small with your hair accessories. "When picking an accessory, make sure it can either hold the weight of your hair, has a grip to it and [the accessory] is able to slide and stay in your hair," said bridal specialist and hairstylist Sara Yousif.

"Almost anything goes with hair accessories this year! From the popular Y2K butterfly clips to press-on rhinestones, hair is becoming a playground for fun accessories," added professional hairstylist Justin Toves-Vincilione.

Hair accessories for women

Banana clips

This hair accessory is the perfect clip for thick hair as it holds more without the extra bulk of a regular hair scrunchie. It also offers the illusion of more volume and thicker hair. If you want to level up your hair game, this accessory is ideal to keep every hair strand in place. Aside from its versatility, banana clips also offer an easy way to style your hair — especially when you have no time in the morning to give yourself a proper 'do for the day.

This six-pack of banana clips comes in different colors and ideal for thick hair. If you're looking to embrace the pearlcore aesthetic (one of Pinterest's predicted trends for 2022), the stylish design is a no-brainer to add to your wardrobe. "I have longer, wavy, fine hair and these hold perfectly. Definitely an improvement from the clips we used back in the '90s," added one verified Amazon reviewer who gave these five stars.

No more hair woes thanks to these bright-colored banana clips. This pack brings six different matte hues and are suitable for curly, long and thick hair. One Amazon reviewer said these clips are a total game-changer. "These have a light rubberized coating and a spring hinge, making it so easy to gather up all my hairs and keep them secured and in place until I take it out of the clip."

Pearl headbands & clips

According to Google Trends, searches for pearl-related hair accessories are up to 70 percent over the last 12 months. From handbags to chain necklaces, pearlescent accessories are a great way to effortlessly embellish your hair and outfits.

Keep your bangs in place with this elegant gold pearl clip from The Hair Edit. Your locks will instantly look chic in this hair accessory that looks high-end and elegant — without the luxe price tag.

Style your bixie cut or other hairstyle with this pearly accessory with glowing Amazon reviews. One verified buyer said this headband fits well for her thick hair. "They look great all stacked up together, too!"

Claw clips

While this hair clip was a hit in 2021, it continues to be a go-to for thick hair. "This extra-large hair accessory is becoming more and more popular and makes it super easy to put your hair up into a cute and casual style. As fashion is moving into a minimal and Parisian vibe, it’s no wonder this hair accessory fits in so well!," added Vincilione.

"I love the claw clips from Kitsch. They’re easy, fun and a great way to nod the '90s," said hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein. This top-rated option will hold you thick tresses into place without damaging your strands.

For a low-maintenance look, hold your hair up high with this claw clip. Wear it at the gym, at the supermarket or at the beach. With over 15,000 glowing five-star ratings, this clip is an essential product if you don't want your strands to slide out.

If you're struggling with your long hair, simply twist your hair in this gold clip. The accessory features a sophisticated finish and strong materials to make your French twists more sophisticated.

Rhinestones

For those looking to deck out their hair for special events, rhinestones bring the perfect elegant vibe. "Hair rhinestones can be found in press-on form or on clip-in accessories and they add a beautiful finishing touch to hairstyles worn up or down," said Vincilione.

Add a bit of glam to your hairdo with this sparkly bobby pin. This eye-catching accessory will hold your baby hairs while you dance all night long. One Kitsch fan wore this to Las Vegas and said it's "a fun way to add some bling and make a statement."

This glittery banana clip from Etsy shop The Mane Option is the perfect option to keep your hair tight and glamorous. One buyer said it particularly comes in handy when she's driving her convertible.

Looking for the perfect accessory to turn heads? This headpiece will add sparkle and glamour. It supports your hair and comes with crystal fringes for a whimsical look.

Butterfly clips & barrettes

"Barrettes, hair clips and even butterfly clips are an easy way to add something extra and there are so many styles available this year," shared Vincilione.

Barrettes don't have to be boring and this crystal one is ideal for any special occassion. This accessory is meant to hold fringes or add a finishing touch to your everyday hairstyle.

"This trend can be so much fun because it’s all about expressing yourself!" said Vincilione.

Add a touch of cuteness and nostalgia to your look with these colorful clips. Embrace the '90s and wear them around your crown or as an accent in your ponytail.

The "brunch" scrunchie

According to Vincilione, scrunchies are the way to go for a laid-back yet put-together look. "2022 is going to give the word casual a whole new meaning and it’s starting with the oversized brunch scrunchie! It’s perfect for dressing up a casual look and gives your everyday bun a big boost."

This versatile accessory is ideal for those days when you need a quick do-over. Just twist your hair into a bun and hold it with this scrunchie. "It doesn't tug on my hair when I take it off and feels very comfortable," said one Kitsch fan.

Aside from holding thick hair, this oversized sheer scrunchie adds subtle elegance while keeping your locks away from your face.

This iteration of the classic scrunchie will elevate your bubble braid. Add some mini scrunchies to your ponytail or upgrade your braid with this accessory made with silk.

