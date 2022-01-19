7 hair trends that will dominate in 2022, from bobs to fantasy colors

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The last few years have been dominated by DIY haircuts and at-home treatments, but 2022 will be defined by stepping outside of our collective comfort zone when it comes to our tresses.

Whether you're finally ready to travel back to the '90s with your look or try out a dazzling new hair color, this year is all about experimentation. Forecasters and stylists alike have placed an emphasis on self-expression with this year's hair trends, which means more people are embracing bolder haircuts, textures and hues than ever before.

Shop TODAY talked to several experts to weigh in on the biggest hair trends predicted for 2022. If you're looking to reinvent your self-image and leave your bad hair days behind, scroll on to discover the styles that'll be dominating your social media feed.

Fairy hair

Maybe this has to do with the glitter galore seen on the Gen Z scene or the fact that people just want to be more experimental. Either way, shimmery "fairy hair" is popping up more than ever before. In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for "hair tinsel tutorials" are up 300 percent this month.

For starters, it's one of the ultimate hair accessories to give your locks some pizzazz without doing a permanent dye job. "You can add a glimpse of shimmer and add a highlighting technique with fairy hair if you're not big on coloring your hair," said celebrity hairstylist and curl expert Ona Diaz-Santin.

Also, thick hair can benefit from this technique as you need strong hair stands to hold the tinsel in place without breakage.

For those that are looking to shine at a party, these colorful hair extensions add a perfect touch of glamour to any look. The kit comes in 12 different colors including purple, rose gold, silver and more for a quick makeover.

Add some sparkle to your mane with this flashy hair tinsel kit with hundreds of glowing five-star ratings. "I can say that I've washed my hair, brushed it several times and put it up twice and everything stayed in place," added one verified Amazon reviewer.

Long layers and volume

Rigid cuts and styles are things from the past. Whether you prefer long or short hair, stylists are opting for more movement and layers than ever before.

Santin predicts a rise in cutting techniques and shapes with soft layering that look effortless and add extra dimension. "Things are going from really short shags and mullets to mid-length haircuts," she said. Expect to see '90s-inspired long layers and stylists focusing on adding more volume while keeping the hair length intact.

Give your hair a volumizing effect with this hair foam that will control frizz and give your curls extra body. Santin's a big fan of its organic-driven formula, plus customers adore how it adds extra definition and texture to their tresses. "I also appreciate how little you have to use to get curls to be gorgeous and defined," mentioned one verified buyer.

This shampoo "really cleanses the scalp and gives you a nice restart for the month," said Santin. Ideal for those with an oily scalp or added buildup, the rosemary leaf extract stimulates while adding anti-inflammatory properties — a win-win when you need a clean head before the work week.

According to Santin, this leave-in conditioner practically "lives in [her] bag." It offers a lightweight formula that helps moisturize your hair, whether you go to the beach or a mountain retreat.

Jaw-length bobs

"The bob will always be a classic, but we will see so many new takes on this look in the coming year," said professional hairstylist Justin Toves-Vincillone. "Whether it’s jaw-length with a fringe or chin-length with a middle part, the bob will be big in 2022 — and the shorter the better!"

"Short lengths can be liberating and fun, but still need a solid hairstyling routine," said Vincillone. That's why it's important to add a primer for heat protection and styling. L'ange's Glass Hair primer provides thermal protection and frizz management while leaving your strands soft and sleek.

Most beauty editors swear by this Olaplex product, thanks to its frizz control feature. Aside from restoring your hair's healthy appearance, the Hair Perfector also protects hair color, volume and repairs damage caused by environmental stressors.

Fantasy colors

While 2021 brought tons of light balayage and highlights, 2022 will send boldness straight to the forefront. While monochromatic looks are trending at the moment, Santin predicts hues to transition from pastels to more daring shades.

"I am seeing lots of greens, oranges, bold and vibrant colors, but also an emphasis in placement," added Santin.

If you're planning to dye your hair at home, use products for color-treated hair to maintain the shine and shade.

If you have dry hair, this shampoo and conditioner duo will hydrate and protect your color for long-lasting wear. The formula is infused with lavender, bergamot, patchouli and green tea to relax your scalp and stimulate hair follicles. One customer with permanent colors said this duo "reduces the frizz and [my] hair is so soft and feels really healthy."

Prevent your color from fading with this sulfate-free shampoo from Shu Uemura. The product works well on wavy and curly color-treated hair. Also, it offers a great scent from the added musk rose and goji berry. Many customers confirm that this formula provides shine and freeze-free results.

The plumed afro

2022's manta: embrace your natural hair! This year is about cherishing your God-given curls and texture by adding some extra definition.

"People will definitely be getting creative with dimensional color, bangs and volume to amplify their waves and curls," said Vincillone.

This conditioning formula will provide natural texture while providing control and frizz protection. All you need is a small amount, plus some hair oil to provide extra shine.

Define your curls with this Black-owned brand that helps eliminate frizz while conditioning your hair. With nearly a five-star average at Target, this gel offers a bouncy finish without the extra weight. "I look forward to styling my hair with it because I know I will have a good hair day," one customer added.

Ponytail extensions

Short hair can really benefit from this trend, thanks to the quality extra-long extensions available on the market. This trend provides a variety of texture, length and style options, said hair artist and salon owner Illeisha Lussiano.

The most popular styles are "long straight sleek ponytails, long braided ponytails, bubble link ponytails and long/voluminous curly ponytails. This can last 10+ days depending on the quality of care that it receives during that time."

Made with quality synthetic fibers, this ponytail extension gives a natural finish to your coily hair. It's particularly ideal if you have thick hair and need extra texture. "This is the perfect full volume ponytail," said one verified customer.

This 26-inch hair extension comes in 23 different hues including a unicorn-inspired ombre. Aside from giving you an instant confidence booster, this ponytail is easy to add for an instant style change. Also, this is a great opportunity to create the bubble braid that's been trending on TikTok.

Retro fringe

Trade your long bangs for a structured fringe to give your hair the illusion of thickness. This style is characterized by choppy ends and lots of texture to add dimension and that rock 'n' roll look.

"Hairstyles in 2022 will, without a doubt, pay homage to the iconic looks worn in the '70s," commented Vincillone. "The option to wear your fringe or face frame in a shag is one way to get the look while keeping it modern."

Vincillone recommends using a mousse "before blow-drying your hair to add volume and life."

This one is made with blue agave and green tea to leave the hair feeling soft and shiny. For those who live in humid environments, this foam will also control your frizz, giving you a naturally sleek look.

Control your frizz and flyaways with this top-rated TRESemme hairspray that holds your fringes in place. It also offers an anti-humidity resistance for 24 hours.

