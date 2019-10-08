At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Hair masks are trending. No, that is not a typo. We did mean hair masks and not face masks.

The best hair masks might be the secret to luscious, swoon-worthy locks.

“Hair masks are intense conditioners that have more fatty acids and lipids in them, which can return moisture to the hair and help protect it,” said James Corbett, celebrity hairstylist of James Corbett Studio in New York City and color director for Clairol. “When the hair is healthy, the cuticle stays closed, which means less frizz and your color looks better because light reflects off your hair. Masks can help repair what styling and the environment takes out.”

To figure out the best hair masks to buy, we turned to Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé’s “mane” woman, Rita Hazan, celebrity hair colorist and owner of Rita Hazan Salon in New York.

“It costs more to use good ingredients," Hazan said. "So, the difference between luxury and mass market products will be the amount of ingredients within the formula. One percent argan oil is cheaper than a high concentration, so spend a little more for maximum benefit.”

Ready to mask away? Here are some of the best hair masks to fit every conceivable hair type, problem and budget. Many of these serve as great home remedies for damaged hair!

Hair masks for damaged hair

How it works: This intensive weekly treatment will work to restore hydration and protect hair against future damage.

How it works: Much like healthy food, a mask packed with nutrients that can hydrate and strengthen your strands from the inside out. Infused with honey and apricot fragrance, it can lock in moisture and restore damaged hair in no time.

How it works: An intense conditioning treatment, it will help rebalance your scalp and strengthen and improve hair elasticity, all while restoring essential moisture. This hair mask hydrates deeply with its key ingredient, Marula oil.

Overnight hair masks

How it works: Used as an overnight mask, this is ideal for repairing damaged hair. The evening primrose serves as a fortifier, both to repair past damage and protect for the future.

How it works: These hair sleeping masks are brilliant. Designed to be applied to dry hair, each one addresses a specific hair concern. Just apply to hair, cover with the included cap and go to bed. Thi brings new meaning to sleeping beauty!

Hair masks for dry hair

How it works: What started as a cult favorite for immediate nourishment has turned into a complete line of speedy recovery products for a host of hair problems. The moisturizing mask can work as a fast home remedy for damaged hair.

How it works: Decades of heat treatments and hair color can leave you with dry, dull, lifeless hair. This is like time travel in a jar. Packed with nourishing and protecting ingredients, it aims to revitalize over-processed hair and leave it silky and bouncy as if flat irons were never invented.

How it works: Massage this repairing and smoothing masque into freshly washed hair and let it sit for up to 10 minutes. Infused with rosehip and primrose oils, it’ll leave hair smoother and shinier. It also contains Kakadu plum, seaweed and vitamin capsules that explode on contact to deliver hydration and moisture, the company claimed.

For frizzy hair

How it works:Made with argan oil, this hair mask expertly smooths strands to create a frizz-free look. To use, work into wet hair from roots to ends, leave in for up to 10 minutes and then rinse out. The instructions say that it should be used once or twice a week for best results.

This article was originally published in April 2015 on Today.com.

