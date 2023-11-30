Damaged hair? Split ends? This treatment can actually repair your strands, according to experts

There are too many reasons why your hair might feel dry and brittle. From over-processing to environmental stressors and heat damage, the hair goes through a lot. This hair woe might have led to vast frustrations and bad hair days, resulting in booking an expensive salon appointment to reverse the damage. That is, until hair bonding treatments became available to the masses.

Previously, these products were gatekept by salons and those in the know, but more recently, you may have noticed more "bond system" collections pop up in the aisles of your local drug store or Ulta. So exactly what is a bonding product? And can it really fix your damaged hair? Thankfully, popular hair care brands have made hair bonding products more widely available, and we asked a hair stylist and trichologist to help break it all down for us.

What is a hair bonding product?

Bonding treatments are a type of hair care product formulated to strengthen and repair broken disulfide bonds within the strands. Disulfide bonds give the hair strength and elasticity, which can be damaged by chemical processing and the use of heat tools, explains Anabel Kingsley, a consultant trichologist. This ultimately leads to that dry, dull and damaged feeling you might be experiencing.

The main bonding ingredient targets the center of the hair shaft, also known as the cortex, adds New Jersey-based hairstylist Michelle Cleveland. "These types of products can penetrate the cortex and attach themselves to the broken bonds, effectively multiplying them, making the hair stronger," she says.

What type of hair is best for bonding treatments?

Whether it's environmental factors, coloring or using heat, at some point, everyone's hair will be exposed to damage. That's why Kingsley says everyone and any type of hair can benefit from using a bond-building product. "However, those who do regularly chemically and mechanically process their hair will have more of a need to repair the bonds in their hair to help prevent split ends and breakage," Kingsley says.

How do you use hair bonding products?

Bond-builders come in a few different variations, including a pre-shampoo, shampoo and conditioner, or post-shower oil or cream. So how do you know where to start and should you be using the entire system?

Kingsley says a pre-shampoo treatment will work the best since it contains a higher level of active ingredients and is meant to be left on the hair for a longer period of time. Whereas a shampoo or conditioner system will be more diluted. However, Cleveland mentions that using the entire system and "layering up" is a good option, too!

"The star of the show is the patent bond multiplying ingredient, so as long as it’s in the product you’re using, you will see the benefits," says Cleveland.

For best results, Clevelands says she usually recommends using these products one to two times a week to her clients, depending on the damage, but notes that you'll want to follow the manufacturer's directions. She says most shampoo and conditioning systems are perfect for everyday use, but for specific bond multiplier products, you'll want to read the instructions and avoid jumping right in.

Now as you may have noticed, more and more brands are creating their own bond-building treatment systems, so we rounded up expert and editor-favorite options to shop, plus a few more affordable finds.

Best hair bonding products to shop

Cleveland says Olaplex was one of the first brands to introduce bond multipliers and uses the brand's products on her clients. You'll find that they offer tons of different product types including shampoo and conditioner, oil and mask.

Shop TODAY editorial assistant Erica Marrison loves the pre-shampoo, which is the No. 3 Hair Protector in the bonding system. "My hair is naturally curly and very fragile. After years of bleaching it to maintain cool-toned blonde strands, Olaplex’s Bond Maintenance line saved me! No. 3 is my favorite product — I definitely recommend leaving it in for the suggested 10 minutes (if not 20)," she says.

The brand says the patented bond-building formula can be used every day and works to restore split ends and damaged hair to a healthier shine. For best results, use in tandem with the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

This repairing oil can be used on wet or dry hair, says the brand. One Shop TODAY writer says after using this product, her hair looks so sleek and smooth that it feels like she just had a professional keratin treatment.

The latest launch from Biolage is a new complete bonding system that consists of a pre-shampoo, shampoo, conditioner and leave-in treatment. According to the brand, the system is meant for medium to coarse hair to help build the hair bonds on over-processed and damaged hair. What sets this system apart from others is that it also has a product for those with finer and thinner hair: Biolage Bond Therapy Conditioning Foam.

After trying out this new Biolage bonding system myself, I’ve completely fallen in love with the shampoo and conditioner; it’s really brought my dry and over-processed locks back to life. And not only does it smell incredible, but also my hair has never felt stronger and looked shinier — without feeling heavy.

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money on bonding products, L'Oreal just entered the bond-building game with the launch of their own bonding repair system. This pre-shampoo treatment contains a potent bonding ingredient that's meant to be left on for up to 10 minutes, says the brand. Many reviewers say this product improved their hair texture when used alongside the shampoo and conditioner.

One verified reviewer says the L'Oreal bonding shampoo and conditioner also helped revive their hair after years of color damage. "My hair texture is very fine, so moisturizing/bond repair products tend to weigh my hair down tremendously and make the roots look oily ... Though I’ve definitely discovered an answer to that conundrum is this shampoo/conditioner combo," wrote the Amazon reviewer.

Another affordable find is from the Bondbar line. Similar to other brands, they offer a variety of products that include a pre-shampoo, shampoo and conditioner and leave-in conditioner — for only $10 each. And SEO associate editor Kamari Stewart is a huge fan.

"It leaves my hair silky smooth and shiny every time I use it. My mom always asks what I have in my hair when I use it before a blowout. But I also love to use it when my hair is natural!" says Stewart. She says she also uses (and loves) the leave-in conditioner and the curl cream.

Another favorite of Stewart's is this shampoo and conditioner from Ouidad. "It saved my hair after I put way too much protein in it and my hair was breaking/snapping easily," she says. "It works really well on my 3B/3C curls but also works really well on my partner’s super tight 4C curls. The difference in breakage that went away within one wash was absolutely insane. I literally wish I took a before and after photo."

If you're looking to ease into a bonding treatment, without having to apply then wait to wash out. This leave-in treatment is meant to be used and left on freshly cleaned hair. Not only will it help restore the hair's bonds, but will also act as a heat protectant, too.

Redken also offers a complete bonding system, which includes this shampoo and bonding conditioner. This repair system includes a pH-balancing formula, which the brand says can help bring your hair back to healthy pH levels while reinforcing the hair bonds.

According to the brand, this leave-in treatment contains a triple bond complex that will leave your hair feeling eight times stronger. For best results, the brand suggests applying this on clean, damp hair before styling — it even acts as a heat protectant to prevent further damage.

