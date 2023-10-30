How to maintain healthy hair during the transition to colder weather, according to experts

Your wardrobe, Starbucks order, candle rotation and so much more change once we feel a slight crisp in the air or see the first signs of leaves changing.

In the same way that your skin tends to get dry and cracked once cold weather hits, your hair can also suffer from the transitioning of seasons as well. Symptoms such as dryness, breakage and brittle strands are among the most common.

We spoke three hairstylists and a trichologist on how to take care of your hair when temperatures reach the extremes.

What happens to your hair and scalp during transitional seasons? | Are certain hair types and textures more impacted? | What are signs of "unhealthy hair" and how to resolve it | Products that help promote hair health | Ingredients to avoid

What happens to your hair and scalp during transitional seasons?

Shayna Simone, a certified trichologist, notes that seasonal hair loss typically occurs in the late summer to early fall, when the weather seems to change drastically and temperatures cool down for the first time after months of heat.

"Seasonal hair loss happens when the change in temperature puts stress on the scalp and hair follicles, which makes hair fall out faster than normal. Normal shedding is around 100 hairs a day."

Similar to our skin, our hair can also get dry once the temperatures dip, leading to it feeling dull and brittle, among other side effects.

"Ends will often split giving the perimeter of the hair a “wispy” uneven appearance," says Leslie Welton, a part-time hairstylist, of the number of things that can happen to dry hair. "It is often difficult to style. There may be breakage and a “fuzzy” texture."

Are certain hair types or textures more impacted by transitional seasons than others?

Every hair type reacts to each season differently, according to Welton, chalking up humidity to be “the main contributing factor.”

“With high humidity, thick, coarse, curly hair can expand and frizz and be more difficult to control and style,” she says. “When straightening this type of hair, it can be easily 'undone' by the moisture in the air, making a sleek blowout not last as long as it would during cooler, less humid weather.”

“Straight or fine hair can be affected in the opposite way during high humidity,” she says. “The moisture in the air can make straight, fine hair lay limp and flat to the head, making voluminous style more challenging. During colder and drier weather, static comes into play with straight, fine hair.”

What are signs of "unhealthy" hair and how can one prevent or resolve it?

"Signs of unhealthy hair is dryness, dullness, breakage and poor elasticity," summarizes Welton. "The best remedy for some of these signs is a haircut. Split ends and breakage cannot be mended; the only way is to fix it is to remove that damaged hair and let it grow."

Which products will help promote hair health during transitional periods?

"I feel it all starts with using the right shampoo and conditioner to keep your hair healthy," says Welton. "That is the foundation." Welton further notes that if you dye your tresses, you should be using a shampoo and conditioner set that is formulated for colored hair.

Kelsey Knudsen, a hairstylist, doubles down on this fact while adding that a hydrating shampoo and conditioner pair can work together and help to prevent dryness that some might see during colder months.

Welton further adds that those who highlight their hair are more susceptible to damage and need to take extra careful care in order to prevent said damage. Using heat protectant and using moisturizing hair conditioning masks will do the trick in order to achieve healthy hair.

Are there any ingredients to avoid during transition seasons?

"Anything with high ammonia and alcohol can be extra drying to the hair," says Welton. Think hair bleaching products or dry shampoo, both products that traditionally include ammonia.

Some hairsprays, shampoos and hair oils contain sulfate which, in moderation, can be helpful but too much of it can be harmful, according to Knudsen.

"Sulfates tend to be one of the most common ingredients to induce dryness within the hair," she says. "While this is the ingredient that creates a lather and strip grime and oils from the hair, too much of this ingredient can cause dryness."

Hair care products for transitional weather

Moisture Shampoo $ 6.99 Target What we like "Ultimate glow-up"

Noted scalp feels cleaner Something to note Reviewers noted shedding

Others saw hair loss

For a brand that lists out exactly what needs it can fulfill, turn to Monday. Whether it's for achieving smooth hair or you need a gentle formula for your hair, or like the moisture-adding shampoo above, the brand uses simple ingredients for a no-frills solution to your haircare woes.

Hydrolyzed (the act of chemicals breaking down when they're mixed with water) rice protein provides the moisture, while shea butter works to nourish the hair. This shampoo can be paired with the moisture conditioner, which contains the same ingredients to resolve damaged and dehydrated hair.

Deep Hair Conditioning Mask $ 15.89 Target What we like Doesn't leave hair greasy

"Simple, clean ingredients"

"Doesn't weigh down fine hair" Something to note May leave hair feeling frizzy

For an affordable hair care option, turn to Native, whose deep conditioning mask includes ingredients such as almond and shea butter to soothe the hair and scalp while conditioning it.

Similarly to how we cling to lotions and body butters to moisturize our skin during the winter, deep conditioners can provide that same salvation for our hair and scalp.

"Using a deep conditioning treatment once a month can help feed and fix any damage caused by the harsh weather," according to Simone.

A go-to for all things sun protection, this scalp and hair mist proves to be no different than the other products in the Sun Bum family. Free of parabens and sulfates, this spray provides SPF 30 protection, and its lightweight consistency won't make your hair feel crunchy or bogged down after use.

"Much like sun screen for your face, sun protection is important year round," says Kristen Brinson, co-owner of Thompson and Co. Salon in Iowa City, Iowa. "As you know even with cloudy days you can still get sun burnt we just tend to not be basking in the rays during the winter. Any time you’re outside, near a window, etc your hair is exposed to sun. With snowier climates we tend to focus more on moisture implementation because the sun exposure is reduced significantly than in a warmer winter climate."

It's no secret that hair and scalps tend to get drier as the temperatures drop. Simone advises against overheating your hair during the winter and using a heat protectant when you do.

"Too much heat from these tools can strip your hair of its natural oils and wetness, leaving it dry and brittle," she says. "To keep harm from getting worse, it’s important to use heat-protecting products and use heated styling tools as little as possible."

This serum from Jonathan Van Ness' line of hair care products promises to not only strengthen the strands of your hair, but to prevent frizz and protect against heat damage.

With easy-to-recognize ingredients, this shampoo works to prevent the classic symptoms of transitional weather, such as breakage, as well as prevent color fading. With sunflower, apricot and flaxseed oils to promote vibrant and soft hair, vitamin E works to prevent breakage.

The two key ingredients are mushroom and bamboo extracts, that play a role in making colored hair last longer.

While it's designed to help hydrate all hair types, this liquid-based shampoo and conditioner pack specifically targets oily hair, helping to add a little more moisture to your strands.

Nexxus ensured that sea minerals were included in the ingredients list, not only for their benefits (to clean and hydrate the strands) but because they do so without adding any extra weight.

Sun Care Protective Hair Veil $ 40.00 Aveda What we like Keeps hair color "vibrant"

Minimizes brassy looks Something to note May leave hair oily

Products with SPF and UV protections tend to be more popular during the spring and summer compared to colder months, typically playing a role in helping to prevent hair discoloration or scalp sunburns.

This protective hair spray from Aveda has a water-resistant formula that makes it perfect for protecting your hair even when you're in the water. It also provides UVA and UVB protection, working to help hydrate your hair no matter how high or low the UV numbers are.

Knudsen loves a hair mask for adding a "boost" to your at-home care routine, particularly one that includes hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.

This one from amika promises to keep hair hydrated for up to five days, thanks to the squalane and hyaluronic acid additions. While squalane is typically found in skincare products, it pairs well with hyaluronic acid, serving as hydrating powerhouse ingredients.

Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair $ 46.00 Aveda What we like Adds shine and volume to hair

Keeps hair "healthy and soft" Something to note "Drying out" highlighted hair

"Watery" formula

For a leave-in treatment that you can set and forget, this remedy from Aveda promises to resolve breakage that can cause brittle hair over time. If your brittle hair is a result of using heat tools, this leave-in conditioner also serves as a heat protectant, proving to be a multitasker in a miniature bottle.

