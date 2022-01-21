New year, new hair! Three ways to switch up your style in 2022
Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to walk through three hairstyle trends that are hot right now. He shows off a new way to style a messy bun, a look with lots of layers, and demonstrates how to get glossy mirror-like shine.Jan. 21, 2022
New year, new hair! Three ways to switch up your style in 2022
