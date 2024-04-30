What to expect from banker Gary Farro’s testimony in Trump trial

A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s
As the criminal hush money trial against Donald Trump is set to resume after the weekend, NBC’s Laura Jarrett joins TODAY to break down what to expect in the courtroom, including testimony from Gary Farro, the banker who processed the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, and the gag order against Trump.April 30, 2024
