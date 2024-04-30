IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What to expect from banker Gary Farro’s testimony in Trump trial
April 30, 202402:15

As the criminal hush money trial against Donald Trump is set to resume after the weekend, NBC’s Laura Jarrett joins TODAY to break down what to expect in the courtroom, including testimony from Gary Farro, the banker who processed the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, and the gag order against Trump.April 30, 2024

What to expect from banker Gary Farro’s testimony in Trump trial

