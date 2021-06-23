IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Do you wear Spanx with underwear? Founder puts the Hoda and Jenna debate to bed

Hoda and Jenna couldn't see eye to eye over the matter, so they brought in the best person to weigh in on it.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely settles Hoda and Jenna's underwear debate

June 23, 202105:05
By Drew Weisholtz

Spanx founder Sara Blakely has done her part to put an end to the debate tearing America apart: Should you wear underwear underneath Spanx?

Blakely called in to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday to set the record straight after Hoda and Jenna got into a fun disagreement about the matter on Tuesday’s show, with Jenna saying you don’t need underwear and Hoda saying you do.

Fans joined in on the conversation by voting in a TODAY Twitter poll. Most of them agreed with Jenna!

Savannah Guthrie even called in on TODAY All Day on Tuesday to throw in her two cents by siding with Hoda.

The final answer had to come from Blakely, who was happy to join in on the "great pantie debate."

“I have never been a lifeline on whether you should wear underwear or not, so this is exciting,” Blakely said.

“But I will say that when I created Spanx 20 years ago, I designed them — and I’m glad you guys are talking about this because the nation’s divided — but, I designed them so you don’t wear underwear under them.”

Her answer sparked a shout of delight from Jenna and prompted a dejected Hoda to put her head in her arms in despair.

“Call Savannah. Call my mother. Thank you,” Jenna exclaimed.

Unlike the flap on a pair of Spanx, though, it’s not an open and shut case.

“You’re both right,” Blakely said. “Half the women wear underwear under it, and so that’s fine, too.”

Blakely, however, didn’t want to get involved in the discussion about how often Jenna should wash her Spanx.

“I don’t think I’m going to go there. That is such a personal decision,” she said.

