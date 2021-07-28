Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is finally here! The shopping event opened to Nordstrom cardholders as early as July 16, but starting today, July 28, it is officially open for everyone to shop. You'll find deep discounts on just about everything from fashion essentials to home decor, including favorites from Olaplex, Nike and more.

Whether you're on the hunt for some new outfits for your return to the office, getting a head start on back-to-school shopping or simply want to browse, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the best savings events of the year to take advantage of. But with so many markdowns to choose from, it might be hard to determine which ones are worth adding to your cart.

We scoured through thousands of items to not only find the best deals, but also the ones that are actually budget-friendly — so you don't have to! From bestselling bralettes to statement jewelry pieces that celebs can't get enough of, read on for the best deals under $40 from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals under $40

Summer can wreak havoc on your hair, but this set can help bring it back to life. It includes a heat protectant spray in both full-size and travel-size bottles, as well as a hair mask that can help control frizz — all for $35.

If you spent the past year makeup-free, you might need some essentials to help up your glam game. Luckily, this limited-edition set from BareMinerals includes everything you'll need to get a warm summer glow: a bronzing powder, lip gloss and mascara.

Keep your lips hydrated and packed with full-coverage color with this trio, which is a beauty exclusive as part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The $35 set comes in three different shades — deep, neutral and bright — and each includes a lip primer, lip gloss and lipstick.

Another Nordstrom beauty exclusive, this lip balm set is on sale for less than $30. The limited-edition duo includes two full-size tints that are packed with potent hydrating oils, such as jojoba oil and avocado oil, which help reduce the look of fine lines.

The brand behind the famed waterproof eyeliner, Stila, offers an equally-as-durable lipstick that has the pigment power to add the finishing touch to any look. This trio features a creamy-matte formula for a neutral lip and is a must-have beauty exclusive you don't want to pass up on.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale clothing deals under $40

No matter the season, a trusty pair of leggings will always be a wardrobe essential. With a no-slip waistband and moisture-wicking fabric, it won't take long for these high-waisted leggings to become your next go-to. They're available in four different colors and are on sale for the less than $40 during Nordstrom's big event.

The best bra is one that doesn't feel like one at all — which is why more than half of the reviewers of this bralette gave it a five-star rating. Wire-free with a V-neck front and back, it seamlessly provides support under any kind of top, including those with plunging necklines.

With a high ruffled neck and draped sleeves, the detailing on this CeCe Crepe Top make it a simple yet stunning piece that belongs in every wardrobe. Right now, it's on sale for less than $40 in five different colors, which you can easily pair with everything from jeans to trousers.

Personalized jewelry makes for a great gift — and this dainty Kate Spade necklace is marked down to less than $25! Select initials are already going out of stock, so don't wait to snag one during the sale!

Whether you prefer to layer your necklaces or give each statement piece its own time to shine, you're going to want this chain in your accessory lineup. It comes in both vintage gold and vintage silver and is on sale right now for $13 off.

BaubleBar's bestselling ring is just $30 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and we have a feeling it will go fast. The rainbow design makes it the perfect summer accessory, but the gold-plated band offers a timeless look.

Huggie earrings are on trend right now, and this shiny set makes it easy to get in on it for just $23. You can pair these mini hoops with practically anything in your closet, which makes them great for day-to-day wear.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals under $40

Give your space a subtle new scent with this stylish diffuser. It uses ultrasonic vibrations to create a fine mist of water and natural essential oils, and even features a built-in timer to make the process worry-free.

Elevate your next wine night with charcuterie served on this elegant board. The monochromatic look can make something as simple as cheese and crackers look even fancier. It's on sale right now for just $25.

Everyone loves to snuggle up in bed or on the couch with a soft pillow and blanket, but this "super soft" pillow from Ugg is the "perfect pillow," according to reviewers. It is made with faux fur and flannel and features a removable insert, so you can pop it in the wash whenever you need.

Food52's popular oven mitts can withstand temperatures of up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit and are made from both silicone and cotton. We're seeing the deep maple trend pop up everywhere, from bedding to home decor, and these oven mitts are an affordable way to get in on the trend ahead of fall.

For the wine-lovers who don't have enough space to store their beloved vinos, this metal wine rack might be your solution. The iron-plated piece can hold up to six bottles and is on sale right now for just $30.

