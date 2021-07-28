Shop TODAY was paid by the brand to write this article. If you buy something through these links, Shop TODAY makes a commission on your purchases from the brand's site.

Summer is here, so it's no surprise that the season's newest trends are already taking over. From fruit and veggie clothing to hair accessories that are taking it back to the '90s, there is a plethora of options for you to choose from.

Amazon's Summer Trend Edit has tons of top fashion picks that are compiled from each of this season's hot styles. Whether you're into neutral colors and the boho chic look or want to experiment with bold colors or fun patterns, there's something for everyone.

We scoured the list for the best picks in accessories, clothing and shoes. The best part? They're all under $50.

Summer fashion trends under $50

Earrings are an easy accessory that complement any outfit. These statement earrings are lightweight and perfect for summer. They come in eight different colors and patterns, including some very summer-y flower patterns!

Expand your sunglasses collections with these thick-framed rectangle sunglasses. Wearing them will take you straight back to the '90s and might easily become an everyday favorite like they did for one reviewer. "I bought this set for a fashion statement but they are so well made I wear them every day!" they wrote. "I’ve had so many complements, all my friends tried them on and they look good on everyone."

Aviator sunglasses are a summer staple. This pair from Sorvino touts UV 400 protection which filters out glare and effectively blocks 99% of UVA and UVB rays which can protect your eyes from long-term UV damage. They come in 11 different colors and five packs of two pairs.

If you're looking for rectangle sunglasses without the thicker frame, try these rimless options. They have a sleek look that will give a subtle edge to any outfit. You can choose between eight different colors, as well as packs of two or three pairs.

Hair accessories are all the rage right now. Tie this silk headscarf like a bandana or around your waist as a belt. For under $10, this multi-use scarf is a must-have. There are currently 43 patterns available.

Sun hats are an important part of staying safe on extra sunny days. If you're willing to splurge a little more, this is a great option from Wallaroo Hat Company.

Give sun protection a trendy and vintage twist with this lightweight cotton bucket hat that screams '90s! You can choose from 40 different colors and patterns.

Whether you're going to the beach or out to dinner, a straw bag is a classic summer accessory. This one is roomy enough inside for all of your everyday necessities and comes in 11 different colors and styles.

This retro-style handbag has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It's waterproof so you're safe from accidental spills or any damage from leaving it poolside. The shoulder strap also adjusts to five different lengths, so you can find the perfect fit.

This one-piece bathing suit has a V-neck design with a ruffled trim. It even has a ruched design on the waist area to offer tummy control. It is available in 11 colors including pink, yellow, green and blue, and is available in sizes up to 22 Plus.

The best thing about a cover-up is that they have more than one use. Available in 32 different colors and patterns, this is an easy piece to have fun with. You can tie it around your waist for a classic look or wear it as a strapless dress. You can even use it as a shawl!

If you're looking to dress up, a silky cowl neck cami is the way to go. Pair with a pair of jeans and sandals or heels for a night out. This option from The Drop also comes in black, pink, white and red and goes up to size 3X.

Most days, the summer is too hot to wear anything but a tank top. This summer staple is available in 28 different colors.

This T-shirt is made from 100% cotton and pairs well with anything from paperbag-waist pants to regular running shorts. It's lightweight enough to keep you comfortable on hot summer days. You can also find it in six other colors and sizes up to 3X.

Speaking of shorts, these drawstring ones come in seven different colors and even a longer length. They're suitable for every activity from running errands to going to the beach.

Linen is the fabric of the summer, so you can't go wrong with linen and cotton blend pants. They are available in eight different colors and patterns.

Maxi dresses are an easy and reliable option to help combat summer heat without sacrificing style. This Goodthreads option has a smocked back and adjustable straps for a comfortable fit. Take your pick of 15 colors and patterns.

Espadrilles are a summer shoe that can easily take you from morning to night. Pair with a sundress and your favorite accessories for an easy brunch outfit. They come in eight additional colors and patterns and have a solid 4.3-star average rating.

