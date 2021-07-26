Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is in full swing and, if you're anything like me, your swimsuit collection probably needs a serious overhaul after a year spent at home. Pools are open, vacations are resuming and a new swimsuit will be sure to help you look and feel your best.

Whether you like to play with bold and bright patterns or keep it simple with classic colors, we rounded up 12 affordable swimsuits under $40 that are sure to steal the show while you're lounging poolside this summer.

Best affordable swimsuits under $40

This bestselling swimsuit has a tummy control mesh panel and striped bands around the waist to create a slimming silhouette. Available in over 40 different colors and patterns, reviewers of all heights and sizes are raving about how flattering this swimsuit is. No wonder it has a solid 4.3-star average!

Stay on trend with this wrap colorblock bathing suit that comes in over a dozen bright and playful patterns. "I love how I look in this swimsuit," one reviewer wrote. "It's comfortable and secure but doesn't compromise femininity or presentation like other comfortable swimsuits do."

Allow your bathing suit collection to show off your personality with this asymmetric patterned option with over 9,500 five-star ratings. If you're looking for something less tropical, choose from over 40 additional patterns available.

Looking for something with a vintage style? Try this tummy control halter swimsuit with almost 11,000 five-star ratings. The ruched pattern around the torso has a slimming effect while accentuating your curves. One reviewer called this bathing suit "the most flattering one-piece for the older demographic" and raved about her experience wearing this bathing suit at 65.

This retro-inspired bestseller comes in almost 20 different colors. It has adjustable straps, a ruffled waistband for tummy control and is made with a thick material so you can remain comfortable with full coverage.

One-pieces are great but can be a pain when it's time to go to the bathroom. This two-piece set with almost 14,000 five-star ratings comes with a cute ruffled top and tummy control bottoms, so you can move freely and comfortably. You can choose from 24 different styles.

This monokini has a stellar 4.6-star average and over 18,000 five-star ratings. It's perfect for going on vacation, spending a family day at the beach or just taking a dip in your backyard pool. One reviewer even called it the best suit they've ever owned.

This tankini set bestseller features a full-length top and bikini-cut bottoms. The clasp closure and open back add a little something extra to your poolside look. After not owning a bathing suit in over 22 years, one reviewer opted to try this one and was pleasantly surprised with the results. "My plans were to buy board shorts but I may actually not die of shame and embarrassment if I wear this in public," they wrote.

Relax poolside with a pop of color in this tankini swimsuit. This style with almost 5,000 five-star ratings comes in over 30 colors and is available in sizes up to 2XL. And, if you're looking for something trendy but not too revealing, this swimsuit does a great job of being a happy medium. " This suit meets my expectations for feeling modestly covered at the pool with my kids, while also not feeling like I wearing my grandmother's suit," one reviewer wrote.

If you're looking for a bathing suit that's more practical for swimming laps, you can't go wrong with Speedo. It's made with PowerFlex fabric that is built to last up to 10 times longer than regular spandex and has a conservative cut for lower leg coverage.

If you're looking for a tankini with a looser fit, try this swimsuit from Omnichic. The top is flowy so you have room to breathe, and it's paired with boy shorts for maximum comfort. It comes in over 20 different patterns.

Whether you're lounging poolside or actually taking a dip in the water, this tankini/skirt combo with a 4.3-star average is perfect for any occasion. This swimsuit is not only flattering, but practical, according to one nursing mom.

For more stories like this one, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!