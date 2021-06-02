8 affordable swimwear trends the whole family will love

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Memorial Day has come and gone, which means that summer is off to an unofficial start! It's time to hit the beach and the pool and soak up some sun, but not without the season's essentials: swimsuits.

Searches for swimsuits are on the rise according to Google Trends, which means the hunt for this summer's trendiest pieces is on. Whether you've got a long-awaited family vacation lined up or plan on staying local over the next few months, everyone deserves to step out in style. Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping's Style Director, stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY for a segment of Stylefile to share the trendy-yet-affordable pieces for the whole family.

From one-piece swimsuits to matching swimwear, read on for the pieces you'll want to be in while lazing under the sun this summer.

Trending summer swimwear 2021

Cutout swimsuits are flattering on all figures! This piece features a textured design that is UV protective with built-in SPF 40 protection. If the dreamy detailing isn't enough to win you over, the quick-drying fabric might convince you otherwise.

The prints that are coming back this season for both men and women? All things tropical; expect palm and banana leaves as well as florals. These trunks from H&M feature those fun prints and are also made from at least 50% sustainably sourced materials — this style in particular is made from 100% recycled polyester.

For women and kids, animal prints will be everywhere. Cheetah print has been trending for the past few years, so now, make way for tiger and zebra patterns. Madewell's one-piece incorporates these fun animal prints and packages it all with a flattering cut plus a built-in shelf bra that provides coverage. Like H&M, this swimsuit is from Madewell's sustainable line, Second Wave, and is made with recycled fabric from pre-consumer waste.

For the little one that wants to get in on the animal designs, these trunks are just as adorable as they are fashionable. Boden's swim trunks feature UPF 50+ protection and also feature a diaper lining to protect against unwanted accidents. It's suitable for kids up to 18-24 months and comes in two other fun prints: dinosaurs and sea turtles.

Mixing and matching helps maximize outfit choices for the summer, and these cute prints can pair with anything. It can fit kids in sizes 3-6M up to 4T and is crafted with UPF 40+ fabric.

Older kids will love these mid-length shorts that feature an inner mesh liner. They're available in four different prints and range from size 2-16. The bold, printed fabric also features UPF 40+ protection. The best part? Tea Collection's swimsuits give back — 10% of all profits are donated to the Global Fund for Children.

Surf's up! Whether they splashing in the water or playing in the sand, this rash guard will provide an extra layer of protection. The long sleeve top features UPF 40+ protection and keeps them covered with a crew neckline. You can also shop more styles to mix and match here.

If matching pajamas were a hit during the holiday season, you can keep the trend going with these matching swimsuits! You'll find everything from rash guards to one-pieces in the family collection in a range of sizes, so you're bound to find something for everyone. The Cherry Stripe design is not only perfect for summer, but you can snag it ahead of Independence Day right now.

