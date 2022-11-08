Splurge or Save? 11 expert-picked finds worth investing in — or saving on

Whether you're in search of the perfect gift or want to treat yourself to something special, you want to be smart with your money.

As nice as it would be to throw money at everything that catches your eye, there are definitely some items that are more worth the splurge than others. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share staple items worth the investment — and some items you can save on.

From cookware sets to vacuums, Post did all of the digging for the best deals and products so you can get the most bang for your buck. Plus, thanks to a few early Black Friday deals, you can save even more on some of the "saves" on her list.

Splurges & Saves: Appliances, tech and more

Vacuums

Post says that Dyson is the "O.G. of cordless vacuums." This is one of the brands newest models, and features laser illumination technology to help target microscopic dust particles, an LCD screen, a 60-minute run-time and a point-and-shoot emptying bin, according to the brand. While Post says that it is "well worth the splurge price," you can snag it on sale for $100 off right now.

This lightweight vacuum is equipped with hair detangling technology and comes with 10 different accessories designed for easy cleaning. Since it transforms into a handheld vacuum, you can also use it to clean stairs, your car and even your ceilings.

Looking for a lightweight option that is still affordable? Post says this portable option can transform from a traditional vacuum to a handheld model in seconds and can be used on tile, hardwood floors, carpet and upholstery. While it's not cordless, the cord is 20-feet long, which Post says should allow for mobility while you clean.

Cookware

If you're in the market for non-stick cookware, Post is a fan of this ceramic-coated set. It went viral on social media, which Post says helped it gain a cult-like following and over 35,000 five-star reviews. She also says it checks all of the boxes: It's non-toxic, has a slick surface that makes for easy cleaning and lastly, it looks super chic! While it's a bit of an investment, Post says it is worth grabbing while it's on sale.

Another non-stick option Post loves is this set from Green Life. She says it's been Amazon's top-selling cookware set for several years for a few reasons: It's easy to clean, heats fast and is free from toxic chemicals, according to the brand. The coating is designed to be slick enough to prevent foods like cheese from sticking to it and can be wiped clean — no soaking necessary.

Luggage

If you travel frequently, you know that a good carry-on is worth the investment. Post picked this 20-inch spinner from Mark & Graham's bestselling collection as a shopper-loved splurge since it has sold out during past holiday seasons. Not only does it have a vintage look to it, but it can also be personalized with monogrammed initials. Post says it has a roomy interior but it is also expandable (for those of us who tend to overpack). Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Looking for a value option that still packs a punch? This hardside spinner looks way more expensive than it actually is, Post says. It boasts several interior compartments to help you keep organized and is also expandable, should you need some extra space. While you can find it in several colors, the black chevron design looks stylish, Post said.

Headphones

Post is calling these headphones a "best-in-class" combination of noise-cancelation, audio performance and comfort. Whether you're listening to music or a podcast, you can toggle between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode to help block noise out (or, let some in, depending on your surroundings). They have a 24-hour battery life and be used to take calls, regardless of where you are, thanks to the "noise-rejecting algorithm" that filters out unwanted noise, according to the brand.

These bestselling headphones won't cost you more than $30 right now! They feature up to 40 hours of battery life and can power up with just a five-minute charge, according to the brand. They come in multiple colors and are foldable, so you can bring them just about anywhere.

Pajamas

Going to sleep has never felt more glamorous! These feather-trimmed pajamas are made from satin and Post says they make for great loungewear, but can double as evening wear. The bottoms feature an elastic waistband for a comfortable fit and Post says they're so comfortable you'll never want to take them off.

Post is calling these pajamas "buttery soft," which can likely be attributed to their bamboo-rayon blend fabric that is "cool to the touch." Not only are they stylish and breathable, Post says, but you can also customize them with embroidered initials. They come in 14 different colors in sizes XS-3X.