Target has so many affordable winter coats: We found 9 to shop under $70

The winter weather crept up on us this year, but there is a silver lining in the dropping temperatures and biting winds: an excuse to buy cute new outerwear. Different occasions always call for entirely different styles, from parkas and puffers for those days spent in the cold to '70s shearling jackets and lapeled overcoats to add that finishing touch to your best winter outfits.

Target's in-house fashion brands, including A New Day, Universal Thread and Wild Fable, continue to prove themselves as a top source of both style and affordability — and their selection of winter coats is no exception. All of the finds on this list are $70 and under, making them a great steal for you, or the perfect gift for someone you know.

Whether you're in the market for a chic overcoat or a puffy parka to brave those extra bitter days, Target has a great selection of affordable winter coats to shop this season. Below, we've rounded up nine top picks to shop now.

Target winter coats

In the market for a long winter coat? This tie belt overcoat is made of a cozy wool blend, and we think it's perfect for layering over your favorite winter 'fits.

This jacket is designed with travel in mind, according to the brand. It's lightweight and versatile while still keeping you warm while you're on the go — and it's a total steal at only $35.

Teddy bear jackets remain one of the top winter weather trends, and we understand why: They're cozy, cute and this one from Target is super affordable. What more could we ask for?

Stick with that classic '70s look with a brown shearling jacker or add a fun, modern twist with this flattering blue-grey color. This jacket is longer in length with an oversized fit. Layer it over a dress or bundle up by throwing it over your coziest chunky knit.

Brave the cold in style with a timeless overcoat. This one by a New Day is a mid-length with an oversized fit which makes it perfect for layering over those cozy knits or chic turtlenecks.

According to the brand, this parka is designed to be water- and wind-resistant, so you can brave those winter errands in style. (Although, we wouldn't blame you for choosing to curl up with a movie and hot cocoa instead!)

Score this super cute sherpa for only $45, currently available in four stunning colors: creamy white, color block blue, color block purple and classic black.

With a 4.6-star rating average, this All in Motion winter jacket is a proven favorite. It's available in black, emerald green and light cream for only $58.

This puffer from A New Day provides extra comfort for those nose-biting type of chill days. One reviewer states: "This is my first puffer jacket ever and I am completely impressed!"