Winter is in full swing and the need for layers isn't going anywhere. One great way to combat the cold weather is by investing in a few warm clothing pieces.

While cozy sweaters and a good pair of winter boots are always helpful, one cold-weather staple you need in your closet is a trusty pair of fleece-lined leggings. Whether you're hitting the slopes, going for a long winter walk or want a little bit more warmth while cuddling up on the couch, we've rounded up the best styles at every price point.

So put your thin leggings away until the spring and shop the best winter options below!

These 90 Degree By Reflex fleece-lined leggings are great because they'll keep you warm for hours on end when you're outside, but won't overheat you when you're indoors. The style comes in over a dozen different colors, have a pocket option and the interlock stitch design to gives you maximum mobility.

They're also less than $30 and extremely loved — their 1,700 reviews and impressive 4.4 star rating on Amazon says so!

These women's winter leggings are designed with a breathable, soft fabric that flatters any shape. The wide waistband helps reduce the appearance of a muffin top and according to reviews, they stay put all day long. Available in colors like paisley purple, olive green and dark blue, this style is popular among Amazon shoppers.

If you're on the hunt for warm leggings to exercise in, these are the perfect option. Available in three different inseams, these North Face women's winter tights are made with moisture-wicking fabric and have a snug, high rise. The fitted style will make you next cold winter run a bit more enjoyable and also has roomy side pockets to secure your phone, keys or money.

Another great option for running is this pair of Calvin Klein fleece-lined leggings. In addition to the cozy interior, these tights also offer moisture-wicking technology for those long runs and tough workouts. They're also high waisted so they're extra flattering and come in two different colors: black and gray.

These budget-friendly leggings will have no problem keeping you warm at all costs thanks to a plush velvet lining! Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough of these leggings. "They are so soft and fluffy inside it feels like you're wearing the best kind of leg blankets ever," said one happy shopper.

If you're not totally sold on wearing velvet, this pair of sherpa-lined jogger pants may be a better option for you. These luxuriously warm sweatpants will make movie night or a long travel day so much more comfortable.

Perhaps you're looking for a fancier look. These fleece-lined denim leggings from Hue are perfect for a day out on the town, traveling or even the office. They have a faux fly and front pockets but functional back patch pockets and also come in black.

These high-waisted leggings are perfect for wearing under a sweater dress or a long tunic. Either way, they're extra soft so you're bound to be cozy!

Amazon buyers point out the style's comfortable waistband and soft, stretch fabric. "These leggings are amazing. Great for the colder weather. Material is super stretchy and the fleece inside is very soft," said one person on Amazon.

