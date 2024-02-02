Move over, Stanley tumbler! 23 buzzworthy January launches you might have missed (but we’re obsessed with)

2024 is off to an eventful start — in terms of buzzworthy new products, that is. From the Hidden Valley Ranch and Burt's Bees' controversial collab to a new color drop of the mega-viral Stanley tumbler (you know, the one that caused mayhem at Target stores nationwide?), January's new launches have certainly generated a lot of attention.
Amid fancy marketing campaigns and internet fads, it can be tough to figure out what really deserves the fanfare. That's where we, as shopping editors come in — it’s our job to keep track of what’s new and noteworthy and put these drops to the test. We sorted through dozens of new products this month, across categories from beauty to home, to come up with the list below: the very best Jan. launches that we genuinely stand behind.
Below, we cut through the clutter and compiled all of the new products hitting the market this month that we think are worth the hype. Keep scrolling to shop our editors' picks.
Top 10 January launches we tried | More editor-favorite January launches | How we choose
Top 10 January launches we tried
Dermelect 3-in-1 Soy Nail Polish Remover (10 Pack)
- 3-in-1 multitasker
- Fragrance-free
- Travel-friendly
- Won't work on UV gel polish
"I avoid using acetone nail polish remover for two reasons — it leaves my nails feeling brittle and I’m sensitive to strong smells," explains associate editor Lauren Witonsky. "These gentle acetone/alcohol-free nail polish remover wipes avoid both of those issues and have the added benefit of coming in a convenient single-use packet. Plus, I love that the formula actually conditions my nails and cuticles, since I like to go bare in between manicures."
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil
- Comes in four versatile shades
- Provides instant moisture
- Sold out at major retailers
Editorial assistant Madison San Miguel says this new, TikTok-viral lip oil checks all of her boxes: it’s moisturizing, flattering and contains nourishing, plant-based ingredients like collagen and jojoba oil.
“I’d compare the feel to a very soothing lip mask or serum, since the formula equally felt light and thick,” notes San Miguel.
Glossier Full Orbit
- Lightweight, gel-cream texture
- Safe for sensitive eyes
- Cruelty-free and vegan
- Easy to use too much
"I’m a sucker for Glossier’s products, and it’s not just because of their cute packaging — I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality of their skin care," says associate social editor Dani Musacchio. "I got to try their new eye cream early and I’m obsessed. It’s super lightweight and the gel-cream texture has a cooling effect that helps wake up my eyes. It’s not greasy at all and absorbs into the skin quickly instead of just sitting on top."
Tula H2Oasis Mask
- Use for 10 min or overnight
- Leaves skin hydrated and glowy
- Smart applicator design
- Has a cooling sensation
This new launch from Tula Skincare is perfect for delivering hydration to parched winter skin. In addition to beauty all-star ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, the mask is made with extracts from desert plants known for not just surviving, but thriving in the harshest and driest conditions.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Icons Lipstick
- Does not flake or transfer
- 10 highly pigmented shades
- Square tip for more precision
- Best to exfoliate before use
“I’m not normally a red lip girl because it tends to get dry and flakey, but Charlotte really aced this formula,” admits production coordinator Camryn Privette. “It goes on buttery smooth and didn’t transfer for hours on end. The new launch includes 10 shades and I cannot recommend them enough.”
Naked Sundays CabanaGlow™ SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops
- Goes on evenly
- Blends nicely
- Can be drippy — shake well!
“I love effortless ways to incorporate more sun care into my life, and Naked Sundays’ newest product does just that, along with surprisingly eliminating a few steps in my beauty routine,” gushes senior SEO editor Jess Bender. “It leaves a subtle tint, but it’s also just enough color that it can act as a lightweight foundation to even out my complexion with little effort. (This is especially beneficial on days when I wake up splotchy or sleep-deprived — you’d never tell based on the glow I’m emitting!) Based on how perfectly sun-kissed I look when I mix the bronze drops in with my go-to shade (the Illuminating), I just know I’ll be making that a regular part of my summer glam. Can’t wait to fool everyone into thinking I’ve gone on vacation!”
Colleen Rothschild Purifying Cleanser
- Safe for sensitive skin
- Fragrance-free
- Smart cap design
- Does not foam
“While most of my other cleansers clean and moisturize the surface of my skin, this cleanser actually cleared the stubborn hormonal acne I had between my eyebrows,” raves intern Domonique Tolliver. “Also I LOVE the packaging. You twist the top and the product comes out with a squeeze. It also clicks when you’ve shut it. I’ve had so many flip-top cleansers that I thought were closed (and were not really) that started leaking product.”
Wrangler x Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Elle Vintage Gold Drop Earrings
- Quality gold plated brass
- Real mother of pearl/turquoise
- Can feel heavy over time
“Styled in the customer-loved drop earrings that Kendra Scott is famous for, these earrings are for western girls everywhere,” says Privette. “They’re sturdy, fashionable and I’ve gotten a ton of compliments about them. A new staple in my collection!”
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Sheet Bundle
- Soft, 100% Turkish cotton
- Super absorbent, quick-drying
- Easy to clean
- Gets better with time and use
Brooklinen might be best known for its extra soft linen sheets and other bedding, but don’t sleep on their new bath line! Social editorial assistant Annie Shigo recommends these towels, which she says have a unique waffle weave design, are super soft and surprisingly absorbent.
“The towels are large so you can feel comfortable wrapping them around,” she notes, adding that “they wash really easily and do not pill.”
Everlane The Way-High® Curve Jean
- Flattering high waist
- Comes in 27" and 29" inseams
- Made with organic cotton
- Some sizes currently sold out
We're no strangers to a little denim controversy, and now there's a new style sparking debate. This new silhouette from Everlane has been causing quite a stir on the internet, which seems to be divided between those who either hate or love the funky shape. For the record, our editors fall into the latter camp.
More editor-favorite January launches
ESW Beauty Dream Team Sheet Mask Duo
- Easy to use
- Really hydrating
- Cruelty-free and vegan
- Apply toner before use
Just in time for Valentine's Day, this sheet mask duo is perfect for a date night in or splitting with your bestie. The super hydrating mask pair contains raw juice extracts and other moisturizing ingredients.
Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Mask
- Light vanilla scent
- Non-sticky hydration
- Applied with fingers
“My apartment isn’t a kind place to be when it comes to my skin and lips, but you genuinely can’t tell based on the results I’ve seen from using a pea-sized amount of this right before bed,” says Bender. “I’ve been waking up with perfectly smooth, chap-free lips every morning since I started incorporating this into my bedtime routine!”
Chillhouse x OtterBox Check Out That Drip Nails
- No mess/wait time/smudging
- At-home salon alternative
- Application learning curve
“Press-on nails are all the hype right now and this new collab really caught my attention,” says Privette. There are two other styles to choose from if black and white isn't your aesthetic.
The INKEY List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer
- A little goes a long way
- Thick consistency
“I use this at night when my skin is feeling dry from the winter wind and I can immediately feel a difference,” says Privette. “The brand really does its research on ingredients, so I feel great about putting this on.”
Urban Decay Slick Day Strong-Hold Clear Brow Gel
- No flaking or white cast
- Up to 24-hour wear
- Easy to use
- Not pigmented
“I’m a big, big brow girl and I will not leave the house without a brow gel on,” swears Privette. “I really love the formula from this new launch because it doesn’t get flakey like similar products have in the past. It goes on super smooth and lasts all day long. 10/10!”
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist
Sol de Janeiro’s viral Delicia Drench Body Butter launched last month to a lot of buzz on the internet, and now the delicious signature scent is available in the form of a perfume mist. Trust us, this warm and sweet vanilla fragrance is a total compliment-magnet.
Abercrombie McLaren Graphic Tee
- Timely with F1 coming up
- Unisex but cut in men's sizing
Formula 1 has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first round of 2024 in early March. In the meantime, Abercrombie and McLaren have dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, and we’re betting the casual-cool pieces will quickly become mainstays in fans’ wardrobes.
Lexington Bakes Raspberry Velvet Brownies
- 100% organic ingredients
- Individually wrapped bars
- On pre-order — ships Feb. 1
This pack of brownies quickly sold out last year, but it's back just in time for Valentine's Day. "Probably one of the most decadent brownies I’ve ever had," Bender confesses. We're drooling.
SKKN by Kim Classic Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
- Universally flattering colors
- All matte shades
- We haven't tried it yet
"As a Skims fan, I’m intrigued by SKKN by Kim Makeup which launched this month," says senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "I love matte makeup, so the eyeshadow palette looks right up my alley."
Grey Bandit Barbie’s Garden Pants
- Fabric is not see-through
- Sizes XS through XXX-Large
- Hand wash recommended
“I’m a huge fan of Grey Bandit and their TikTok viral sweaters,” says Privette. “The brand just released a PJ line and I got to try this set out and I am so obsessed. It’s comfy, cozy and honestly so cute ... I have a feeling these will probably sell out too!”
Circulon 13-Inch Nonstick Pan with Helper Handle
- Scratch-resistant and nonstick
- Additional helper handle
- Large size for bigger meals
- Heavy—lift with helper handle
"As somebody who loves to make a meal while getting the least amount of dishes/cookware dirty, I love this large stir-fry pan," says editor Vivien Moon. "I can cook a large meal when prepping or just having dinner and because it’s nonstick and scratch-resistant, I don’t have to worry that it will get damaged in the process. While it is big, it’s also heavy which can be a good or bad thing, depending on the cook, but the helping handle made moving the pan from the stove to the counter seamless! I would recommend for a family or somebody who really loves cooking and meal prepping."
Our Place Walnut Knife Block
- Keeps knives sharper & cleaner
- Nonslip base adds stability
- Won't hold ceramic blades
With this new space-saving knife block from buzzy kitchenware brand Our Place, all of your knives are at your fingertips. While traditional knife blocks hide all of your blades, making it difficult to tell which is which, this innovative magnetized surface allows you to see your whole collection at once. Plus, the slim design with a walnut finish will look super sleek on your counter.
Yitty Pet Me Zip Up Hoodie
- Fuzzy inside and out
- Sizes XS through 6X
- Selling fast in select sizes
Opting for a cozy night at home this Valentine’s Day? You can still dress on theme. This hoodie's new all-over heart print and super soft, aptly-named “Pet Me” fabric was made for a Valentine’s Day night in. It’s so fuzzy and cozy, you'll genuinely never want to take it off.
How we choose
The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.