Move over, Stanley tumbler! 23 buzzworthy January launches you might have missed (but we’re obsessed with)

2024 is off to an eventful start — in terms of buzzworthy new products, that is. From the Hidden Valley Ranch and Burt's Bees' controversial collab to a new color drop of the mega-viral Stanley tumbler (you know, the one that caused mayhem at Target stores nationwide?), January's new launches have certainly generated a lot of attention.

Amid fancy marketing campaigns and internet fads, it can be tough to figure out what really deserves the fanfare. That's where we, as shopping editors come in — it’s our job to keep track of what’s new and noteworthy and put these drops to the test. We sorted through dozens of new products this month, across categories from beauty to home, to come up with the list below: the very best Jan. launches that we genuinely stand behind.

Below, we cut through the clutter and compiled all of the new products hitting the market this month that we think are worth the hype. Keep scrolling to shop our editors' picks.

Top 10 January launches we tried

"I avoid using acetone nail polish remover for two reasons — it leaves my nails feeling brittle and I’m sensitive to strong smells," explains associate editor Lauren Witonsky. "These gentle acetone/alcohol-free nail polish remover wipes avoid both of those issues and have the added benefit of coming in a convenient single-use packet. Plus, I love that the formula actually conditions my nails and cuticles, since I like to go bare in between manicures."

Dream Lip Oil $ 26.00 Summer Fridays What we like Comes in four versatile shades

Provides instant moisture Something to note Sold out at major retailers

Editorial assistant Madison San Miguel says this new, TikTok-viral lip oil checks all of her boxes: it’s moisturizing, flattering and contains nourishing, plant-based ingredients like collagen and jojoba oil.

“I’d compare the feel to a very soothing lip mask or serum, since the formula equally felt light and thick,” notes San Miguel.

Full Orbit $ 28.00 Glossier What we like Lightweight, gel-cream texture

Safe for sensitive eyes

Cruelty-free and vegan Something to note Easy to use too much

"I’m a sucker for Glossier’s products, and it’s not just because of their cute packaging — I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality of their skin care," says associate social editor Dani Musacchio. "I got to try their new eye cream early and I’m obsessed. It’s super lightweight and the gel-cream texture has a cooling effect that helps wake up my eyes. It’s not greasy at all and absorbs into the skin quickly instead of just sitting on top."

This new launch from Tula Skincare is perfect for delivering hydration to parched winter skin. In addition to beauty all-star ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides, the mask is made with extracts from desert plants known for not just surviving, but thriving in the harshest and driest conditions.

“I’m not normally a red lip girl because it tends to get dry and flakey, but Charlotte really aced this formula,” admits production coordinator Camryn Privette. “It goes on buttery smooth and didn’t transfer for hours on end. The new launch includes 10 shades and I cannot recommend them enough.”

“I love effortless ways to incorporate more sun care into my life, and Naked Sundays’ newest product does just that, along with surprisingly eliminating a few steps in my beauty routine,” gushes senior SEO editor Jess Bender. “It leaves a subtle tint, but it’s also just enough color that it can act as a lightweight foundation to even out my complexion with little effort. (This is especially beneficial on days when I wake up splotchy or sleep-deprived — you’d never tell based on the glow I’m emitting!) Based on how perfectly sun-kissed I look when I mix the bronze drops in with my go-to shade (the Illuminating), I just know I’ll be making that a regular part of my summer glam. Can’t wait to fool everyone into thinking I’ve gone on vacation!”

Purifying Cleanser $ 38.00 Colleen Rothschild What we like Safe for sensitive skin

Fragrance-free

Smart cap design Something to note Does not foam

“While most of my other cleansers clean and moisturize the surface of my skin, this cleanser actually cleared the stubborn hormonal acne I had between my eyebrows,” raves intern Domonique Tolliver. “Also I LOVE the packaging. You twist the top and the product comes out with a squeeze. It also clicks when you’ve shut it. I’ve had so many flip-top cleansers that I thought were closed (and were not really) that started leaking product.”

Elle Vintage Gold Drop Earrings $ 98.00 Kendra Scott What we like Quality gold plated brass

Real mother of pearl/turquoise Something to note Can feel heavy over time

“Styled in the customer-loved drop earrings that Kendra Scott is famous for, these earrings are for western girls everywhere,” says Privette. “They’re sturdy, fashionable and I’ve gotten a ton of compliments about them. A new staple in my collection!”

Brooklinen might be best known for its extra soft linen sheets and other bedding, but don’t sleep on their new bath line! Social editorial assistant Annie Shigo recommends these towels, which she says have a unique waffle weave design, are super soft and surprisingly absorbent.

“The towels are large so you can feel comfortable wrapping them around,” she notes, adding that “they wash really easily and do not pill.”

The Way-High® Curve Jean $ 128.00 Everlane What we like Flattering high waist

Comes in 27" and 29" inseams

Made with organic cotton Something to note Some sizes currently sold out

We're no strangers to a little denim controversy, and now there's a new style sparking debate. This new silhouette from Everlane has been causing quite a stir on the internet, which seems to be divided between those who either hate or love the funky shape. For the record, our editors fall into the latter camp.

More editor-favorite January launches

Dream Team Sheet Mask Duo $ 9.00 Amazon What we like Easy to use

Really hydrating

Cruelty-free and vegan Something to note Apply toner before use

Just in time for Valentine's Day, this sheet mask duo is perfect for a date night in or splitting with your bestie. The super hydrating mask pair contains raw juice extracts and other moisturizing ingredients.

Phyto-Glow Lip Mask $ 13.00 Naturium What we like Light vanilla scent

Non-sticky hydration Something to note Applied with fingers

“My apartment isn’t a kind place to be when it comes to my skin and lips, but you genuinely can’t tell based on the results I’ve seen from using a pea-sized amount of this right before bed,” says Bender. “I’ve been waking up with perfectly smooth, chap-free lips every morning since I started incorporating this into my bedtime routine!”

“Press-on nails are all the hype right now and this new collab really caught my attention,” says Privette. There are two other styles to choose from if black and white isn't your aesthetic.

“I use this at night when my skin is feeling dry from the winter wind and I can immediately feel a difference,” says Privette. “The brand really does its research on ingredients, so I feel great about putting this on.”

“I’m a big, big brow girl and I will not leave the house without a brow gel on,” swears Privette. “I really love the formula from this new launch because it doesn’t get flakey like similar products have in the past. It goes on super smooth and lasts all day long. 10/10!”

Sol de Janeiro’s viral Delicia Drench Body Butter launched last month to a lot of buzz on the internet, and now the delicious signature scent is available in the form of a perfume mist. Trust us, this warm and sweet vanilla fragrance is a total compliment-magnet.

McLaren Graphic Tee $ 40.00 Abercrombie Kids What we like Timely with F1 coming up Something to note Unisex but cut in men's sizing

Formula 1 has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first round of 2024 in early March. In the meantime, Abercrombie and McLaren have dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, and we’re betting the casual-cool pieces will quickly become mainstays in fans’ wardrobes.

Raspberry Velvet Brownies $ 48.00 Lexington Bakes What we like 100% organic ingredients

Individually wrapped bars Something to note On pre-order — ships Feb. 1

This pack of brownies quickly sold out last year, but it's back just in time for Valentine's Day. "Probably one of the most decadent brownies I’ve ever had," Bender confesses. We're drooling.

"As a Skims fan, I’m intrigued by SKKN by Kim Makeup which launched this month," says senior partnerships editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil. "I love matte makeup, so the eyeshadow palette looks right up my alley."

Barbie's Garden Pants $ 58.00 Grey Bandit What we like Fabric is not see-through

Sizes XS through XXX-Large Something to note Hand wash recommended

“I’m a huge fan of Grey Bandit and their TikTok viral sweaters,” says Privette. “The brand just released a PJ line and I got to try this set out and I am so obsessed. It’s comfy, cozy and honestly so cute ... I have a feeling these will probably sell out too!”

13-Inch Nonstick Pan with Helper Handle $ 79.99 Circulon What we like Scratch-resistant and nonstick

Additional helper handle

Large size for bigger meals Something to note Heavy—lift with helper handle

"As somebody who loves to make a meal while getting the least amount of dishes/cookware dirty, I love this large stir-fry pan," says editor Vivien Moon. "I can cook a large meal when prepping or just having dinner and because it’s nonstick and scratch-resistant, I don’t have to worry that it will get damaged in the process. While it is big, it’s also heavy which can be a good or bad thing, depending on the cook, but the helping handle made moving the pan from the stove to the counter seamless! I would recommend for a family or somebody who really loves cooking and meal prepping."

Walnut Knife Block $ 95.00 Our Place What we like Keeps knives sharper & cleaner

Nonslip base adds stability Something to note Won't hold ceramic blades

With this new space-saving knife block from buzzy kitchenware brand Our Place, all of your knives are at your fingertips. While traditional knife blocks hide all of your blades, making it difficult to tell which is which, this innovative magnetized surface allows you to see your whole collection at once. Plus, the slim design with a walnut finish will look super sleek on your counter.

Pet Me Zip Up Hoodie $ 99.95 Yitty What we like Fuzzy inside and out

Sizes XS through 6X Something to note Selling fast in select sizes

Opting for a cozy night at home this Valentine’s Day? You can still dress on theme. This hoodie's new all-over heart print and super soft, aptly-named “Pet Me” fabric was made for a Valentine’s Day night in. It’s so fuzzy and cozy, you'll genuinely never want to take it off.

How we choose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.