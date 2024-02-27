Martha Stewart, Jenna Lyons and more revealed their spring must-haves — see their picks

Spring is almost here. And the incoming warmer weather isn't the only thing to look forward to — there are also plenty of exciting trends across beauty, home and fashion that we expect to see popping up everywhere in the next few months.

And Google just gave us a peek into what some of those will be in its Spring Try Guide. The report highlights what are predicted to be some of the trendiest items of the spring season, ranging from the viral Fenty Beauty lipstick to Hoka sneakers.

The trends are based on search interest from Oct. 2023 to Jan. 2024 and each one was selected because they either had all-time high search interest, saw a “breakout” in search interest or interest was dramatically higher as compared to normal. To help curate the list, Google also tapped trendsetters and stars like Martha Stewart, Jenna Lyons and more, who shared some of their favorite items.

Keep reading to discover all the ways that you can gear your home, beauty cabinet and closet up for spring.

Martha Stewart's spring home picks

According to Google, coffee tables were the top-searched table type from Oct. to Jan. and it's also one of Stewart's top furniture picks for spring.

We found this highly-rated Amazon option, which is perfect for anyone on a budget. According to the brand, it has a water-resistant finish and requires minimal assembly.

A decorative vase also made Stewart's list. And we found this set, which comes with three various sizes, so you can add one to multiple rooms in your home. Display them on their own or add dried flowers to up the spring feel of your home.

Throw pillows are another spring home upgrade on Stewart's list.

We like this one from Target, which has an average 4.7-star rating from 600 ratings. While it comes in multiple colors, we love how the yellow shade feels bright for the season.

Spice up your entryway, living room or bedroom with this chic accent bench from Stewart's own collection. You can use it as a foot bench at the bottom of your bed or place it in your family room for extra seating. Its elegant shape and gold metal base will look great in your home, no matter where you put it.

Spring 2024 beauty trends, according to Google

Lip oils have been having a serious moment lately — and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. According to Google, "lip oils" are some of the most anticipated beauty searches right now. And E.l.f's Glow Reviver Lip Oil is both a popular and affordable way to try the trend.

Lip oils aren't the only lip products that are trending this season. The Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick was the top trending Stila product between Oct. and Jan. The formula comes in over 20 colors and is designed to last for up to six hours.

This eyeshadow is so popular that certain shades are currently sold out on the BareMinerals' site. It's said to provide buildable color and can be used wet or dry, depending on your desired intensity.

Monet McMichael's spring beauty picks

Beauty and lifestyle influencer Monet McMichael highlighted some of her beauty favorites for spring in Google's guide — including the Fenty Beauty matte liquid lipstick. According to Google, the product was a breakout search term in 2023, spiking by 5000%.

Searching for the perfect foundation? McMichael likes this one, which saw a 550% rise in search interest from Oct. 2023 to Jan. 2024, according to Google. The brand says that the "weightless" formula provides buildable coverage and up to 12 hours of fade-proof wear.

Jenna Lyons' spring fashion picks

Fashion designer and TV personality Jenna Lyons shared some of her picks for a spring capsule wardrobe, which included V-neck sweaters, white T-shirts and, yes, sweater vests.

If you want to try the trend, we found this affordable option from H&M, which is perfect for layering over a shirt or wearing on its own.

Unsurprisingly to fans of Lyons, button-down shirts also made her list. According to Google, from Oct. to Jan., searches for the wardrobe staple spanned all 50 states.

We picked out this Amazon option, which comes in multiple color and pattern options, ranging from classic white to French stripe.

Another one of Lyons' picks? Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. Since they go with practically everything, they're the perfect addition to your spring capsule wardrobe.

There are tons of different styles available, but you can't go wrong with the classic high-top version.

Spring 2024 shoe trends, according to Google

Out of all ballet flats, Mary Jane flats were the top-searched style over the last few months. These have a square-toe design and elastic strap on the top, to bring all the elegance of an actual ballet shoe to your everyday wardrobe.

We've officially said goodbye to our uncomfortable stilettos — smaller heels are now the style of choice. According to Google, searches for “kitten heels” are currently at a 10-year high. These feature a memory latex padded insole for additional comfort.

If you haven't seen On sneakers yet, get ready to see them everywhere. U.S. search interest in On Cloud shoes reached an all-time high twice in 2023, Google shared.

Made to be worn for everything, from runs to walks, these sneakers are great for anyone looking for their next wear-everywhere shoe. They're designed to be lightweight and feature technology for explosive takeoffs and comfortable, stable landings.

According to the report, Hokas continue to trend for the season. It makes sense, considering they're beloved by podiatrists, editors, runners, walkers and more.

Commerce photo editor Vivian Le is a fan of the Clifton sneakers. “It’s my second pair of the Cliftons and they feel like clouds on my feet. I have a pair for everyday walking and a pair for running/training!”

