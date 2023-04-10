Reese Witherspoon's Kohl's fashion line dropped a new spring collection — 12 picks on sale

Like just about everybody else, we're fans of basically everything Reese Witherspoon does. (I mean, seriously, what can't that woman do?) Her movies are always on our watch lists and we're constantly obsessing over pieces from her extremely chic Southern-inspired fashion brand, Draper James.

Unfortunately, when it comes to the styles from the brand, they tend to be a bit out of our budget (though if you're willing to splurge a little on your wardrobe, you'll find plenty of things to add to your cart). So we were so happy when we discovered that the brand has more affordable sister line at Kohl's, Draper James RSVP. It features the same Southern-inspired charm, bright colors and patterns that we love from the main brand with more approachable price points.

The Kohl's brand just dropped a new collection, and the items are perfect for your spring wardrobe refresh. From accessories to dresses, here are some of our favorite picks from the new line.

Draper James RSVP

Right now, when you buy one of the brand's select jewelry pieces you can get 50% off another one. So it's a good opportunity to stock up on accessories. These earrings are classic, chic and easy to style.

Florals for spring? Yes, please! It's the season for incorporating flower motifs into every aspect of your wardrobe, including your accessories. And these cute studs will add a spring-ready flair to any outfit.

Whether you pair this tank with jeans for a casual look or dress pants for the office, you can't go wrong. It features buttons along both sides, which not only add a unique touch but also make for easy on and off.

One stylist recently told us that the whole "no white pants before Memorial Day" rule is totally outdated, so you can feel free to wear these pants all year round. Though they're made to be cropped at the ankle, so they seem like a particularly great choice for the warmer seasons.

Having a few pairs of slides in your closet is essential this time of the year. And these ones aren't just stylish — the brand says that they also have a cushioned footbed for added comfort.

This isn't your average denim jacket. Instead of the standard collar, this one has ruffled details along the neckline, to add that sweet touch of southern charm that the brand is known for.

On cooler spring days, you can throw this textured cardigan on over your outfit to help you stay cozy. It comes in four perfect-for-the-season colors, including Yellow, Pink and Blue.

The moment we saw how stylish this dress was, with its square neck and long puff sleeves, we were in love. But just when we thought it couldn't get better, we noticed the pockets and we were sold!

When life gives you lemons, you turn them into a cute spring outfit! This dress is colorful, fun, fresh and sure to brighten your day every time you wear it.

We can picture you wearing this dress for brunches, park picnics, outings with friends and so many other occasions. Basically, we expect that it will become a new staple in your spring rotation.

Pretty in pink satin! There are so many details to love about this dress, including the flutter sleeves, high-low hem and floral design.

You'll stun when you wear this dress for Mother's Day brunch, summer weddings or any other big occasions that you have coming up. Dress it up with heels or pair it with sandals for a more casual vibe.