Update your summer swimwear collection with a flattering high-waisted swimsuit

If you already have your pool float and beach bag, the only thing that’s missing is a flattering swimsuit.

You may already own a classic one-piece, but why not update your swimwear collection with a flattering high-waisted bathing suit? The two-piece silhouette is a versatile piece that looks great on all shapes and sizes.

We searched the internet to find top-rated and bestselling high-waisted styles that will have you looking and feeling great. From vibrant-colored two-pieces to patterned sets, you can find a swimsuit that will make this summer a little brighter.

Available in 37 colors and patterns, this suit is designed for everyone from a size small to 3XL. It has a full-coverage bottom, which is great if you want a more modest style.

Spice up your summer with this stylish, top-rated two-piece suit. In addition to the intricate designs, it has cute tassels that add a unique component to the look.

Looking for a swimsuit that has built-in shapewear? This tummy control style has a high elastic waist and a tie sash to provide a slimming look.

Bring on the summer vibes with this bestselling bandeau bikini. It has over 1,000 verified Amazon reviews, and shoppers say that it is flattering and the material feels "buttery soft."

This option features a high-waist bottom and a padded top. While you can go with classic black, you can also opt for a vibrant shade like green, pink and yellow.

These high-waisted bottoms are trendy and versatile. Beyond the flattering look, it has slimming mesh on the inside that stretches with your body. You can change things up with a bright top or buy the black one for a matching set.

Feel your best in this bestselling retro-inspired swimsuit. It has over 3,000 verified reviews on Amazon, and it comes in vibrant colors like fuchsia, mint and striking red.

This splurge-worthy nude suit features a unique Ikat print that looks similar to raindrops. The bottoms sit at the waist, and the top is a basic bandeau style.

This sporty bikini from H&M is crafted with the active user in mind. The bottoms have a medium-coverage back, and the top has removable inserts, a v-neck style and wide shoulder straps for support.

The Summersalt Classic High Rise bottoms have a seamless design and a flattering silhouette that is functional and stylish. You can create a two-piece set with a sophisticated plunge top.

If you're on the hunt for a suit with a little more support, you may want to check out this padded bikini set. It has full-coverage bottoms and an adorable floral pattern.

Change up your swimsuit collection with this unique find from Amazon. It has a detailed crochet pattern and lace cutouts for a trendy look.

Flatter your shape in style with a little help from this Loft bikini, which featured elongating vertical stripes. While the patterned bottoms could pair well with a solid top, you can also buy the matching piece.

This fun and trendy suit comes in 23 patterns and colors — meaning you could stock up for every day of the week. It's also made with a spandex-polyester-blend material that is soft and quick-drying.

Charlie Holiday, an Australian fashion brand, designed this bikini with a smocked bottom and bandeau top. Both pieces are adorned in yellow floral designs made for a bright summer day.

This high-waisted bikini set has a flattering bottom, supportive top and is splashed with a vibrant red hue. Plus, it's on sale.

Each pattern featured on this Modcloth suit practically screams "summer." The cute style has a high-waisted fit and a high-cut leg. You can also find the matching top, which features a tie front.

This periwinkle suit will have you feeling anything but blue when you go to the beach or the pool! It's crafted with soft, polyester-blend fabric and has an elastic band around the waist for a secure fit. We also love the matching strappy top.

This bright high-waisted bikini comes in a vibrant yellow shade that's bound to brighten your summer wardrobe — both the bottoms and top feature a comfortable, ribbed-knit material and a timeless design.

