The skinny jeans debate is stupid. Here's why you should just wear what you want

This same narrative is literally all over the internet — skinny jeans are out, side parts are “cheugy”— and you know what?

Cool.

The thing about fashion is that it is always changing. Change is the only constant we have!

So if the mom jeans we wore 25 years ago are back in again and my mom’s L.L. Bean jacket I’ve hung onto for some reason is back in style? Great.

The thing about what I’m terming the “jeans narrative” — this constant news coverage that pits Gen Z against millennials — is that it’s stupid, counter-productive and inherently creates a discord that I, for one, don’t think is actually there.

As a younger millennial myself, it feels like things keep cropping up to remind me I'm growing older. If the baby announcements from my friends didn't do it, a kid that I used to babysit turning 15 certainly does. It's all part of the existential crisis I'm facing as I approach my 30th birthday this summer. I'd joked on my 29th birthday that it was my "last hot year" and then, ironically, spent the entirety of it sitting on the couch next to my dog.

I surely am not the only millennial feeling this way. As we approach middle age, perhaps not entirely ready for it, it seems some of us have taken the latest fashions (or rather, fashion from the 1990s that's back in style somehow) rather, ahem, personally.

"You’ll have to pry my high rise jeans from my cold dead hands," @ThatGirlShaeXo recently tweeted.

"Gen z can call my bangs and skinny jeans ugly but if they come for my iced coffee I’m throwing hands," another person wrote.

But here's the thing ... *steps on soap box*

Wear whatever clothes you want that make you feel good.

If mom jeans and oversized sweatshirts are it, lit. If you want to rock some high-waisted skinny jeans, also great.

I do not care what you put on your body. I just love to see women supporting other women.

Which brings me to my second point: All of these critiques of fashion seem to target women. Jean jackets, side parts, Ann Taylor Loft — all of these things are specific to those who identify as female. What’s that about? I’ll tell you: internalized misogyny.

It’s when women subconsciously project sexist ideas onto other women and even onto themselves.

Why are we tearing down other women in the first place? Have we learned nothing in the past 50 years?