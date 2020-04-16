Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

As the weather warms up, you may be looking to swap out your thicker blankets for something soft and lightweight. If you're also looking for something to help you de-stress and unwind at the end of the day, then you may want to consider upgrading to a weighted blanket.

According to some experts, weighted blankets can be a great option for those who need help relaxing while falling asleep.

"The weighted component is based on the idea that the pressure brings a sense of comfort and likely stimulates the serotonin system, which then promotes sleep," Rebecca Spencer, professor of psychological & brain sciences at the University of Massachusetts, told Shop TODAY. "It has even been suggested that they might help performance while awake by promoting positive mental health."

However, sometimes this added weight can be uncomfortable in the warmer months — that's where cooling weighted blankets can come in handy. Licensed psychologist Dr. Hayden C. Finch says the trick is to find the right fabric.

"For the hot sleepers, bamboo fabrics or other cooling fabrics can be more comfortable," Finch said.

Finch told TODAY that when choosing a weighted blanket, it should be about 10% of your body weight, and they should be large enough to cover your body (but not necessarily your entire bed).

Spencer also thinks opting for bamboo, cotton and man-made polyesters are your best bet, though she also recommends looking for options with a removable cover.

"These cooling fabrics absorb sweat, so they need to be washed regularly. As such, one property to look for is ease of care — is it a removable cover that can be washed," Spencer told us. "Some incorporate the removable outside as part of the product's cooling tests and that would be more ideal."

Expert recommended cooling weighted blankets

Finch recommends this bamboo blanket for keeping both cool and hot sleepers comfortable throughout the night. The breathable fabric is designed to help regulate body temperature for a more restful sleep.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Designed with breathable fabric, this affordable blanket was created to be noiseless as you move throughout the night. It features evenly distributed glass beads for the added weight, and it's another option that Finch thinks would be great for regulating body temperature

If you're looking for other popular options, we rounded up some of the bestselling cooling weighted blankets on Amazon below.

Bestselling cooling weighted blankets

Created with moisture-wicking technology, the bamboo fabric of this cooling weighted blanket is supposed to absorb moisture for a cozier sleep.

This bamboo blanket is not only designed to help you sleep more soundly, but it's also machine washable for easy cleaning.

Designed to be noticeably cool to the touch, this weighted blanket uses green bamboo fibers to help prevent overheating throughout the night. It's also hypoallergenic to help those who are sensitive to dust and pollen.

If you're looking for something you can use year-round, consider this option that comes with two different duvet covers. The fleece cover is meant to keep you comfortable and toasty throughout the night, while the other cover is made from microfiber technology to assist in ventilating heat away from your body.

Created with a cooling bamboo fiber cotton layer, this blanket aims to help relax and cool you as you drift off to sleep. The brand's new updated blanket design was made to wrap and form to your body to replicate the feeling of being hugged.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!