You can now channel your inner interior designer — even with minimal skills.

If you live in a rental and need a temporary fix to cover boring beige walls, or you’re looking for an inexpensive and easy way to experiment with a splash of color, peel-and-stick wallpaper may be the answer.

Think of it as large-scale contact paper. It looks like wallpaper (often in beautiful designs), but requires less work. So, it’s winning the approval of many do-it-yourself home decorators.

Heather Crabtree, the blogger behind Ever Evolving Home, used peel-and-stick paper to decorate her laundry and dining rooms. “I would highly recommend it,” the Big Spring, Texas, resident told TODAY. “It’s definitely easy to do.”

It looks like shiplap, but it's actually peel-and-stick wallpaper. Target

Crabtree used a buffalo plaid pattern in her laundry room and a shiplap design in her dining room. The shiplap paper, which is thick and textured, tricked many people who have visited her house into believing it was real wood.

“We ended up removing the wall, and the contractors came in and said, ‘Are you sure you want to take this down?’” she said.

Intrigued? Keep these tips in mind: