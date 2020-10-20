Teens are calling yoga pants 'flared leggings' — and millennials have thoughts

It's common for clothing trends to come, go and be rediscovered by future generations — but Gen Z's adoration over their newest "vintage" find is making some millennials feel old already.
Teens on TikTok are proclaiming their love for "flared leggings," the comfortable, formfitting black stretch pants that flare out at the ankles that millennials know as "yoga pants."
"Can’t believe the tik tok teens have just discovered yoga pants and they’re calling them flared leggings," wrote one Twitter user in a post that has since gone viral. "I hate it here."
On The Zoe Report's TikTok, from the website of celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, one contributor shared a video of herself trying on the former wardrobe staple, saying that she had purchased a pair after seeing another influencer wearing them. In the 20-second clip, she tries on the pants and seems to be delighted with the fit, writing "Get themmmm!" at the end of the video.
The clip was later shared on Twitter.
"I regret to inform you all that the teens are bringing yoga pants back, but they’re calling them 'flared leggings,'" Twitter user Taylor Loren wrote.
Another TikToker said that she bought a pair of the pants from Old Navy, calling them "so cute!" in a short video.
On social media, the reactions came fast. Some said that they hadn't even realized that yoga pants had become "old."
"I swear I still wore them in 2013," wrote one user.
Others said that while Gen Z may have rediscovered the pants style, they're wearing them much more fashionably than their predecessors: gone are the chunky animal-print waistbands, the shin-high Ugg boots and the graphic T-shirts that defined plenty of middle school wardrobes. (Unless those make a comeback of their own!)
Some joked that they'd already "paid (their) dues" with the look and couldn't bear to have them resurge in popularity.
One user said that the popularity of the new term is just another sign that 2020 is the worst year ever.
But it's not all Gen Z's fault. Plenty of retailers, including H&M and Amazon, are selling the pants with the new name.
No matter what you think of the style, everyone seemed to agree on one point: If these pants are cool again, does that mean we can go back to wearing the stretchy staple every day?