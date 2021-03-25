Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you're looking to finally purchase an air purifier for your home or want to find the beauty products that are actually worth adding into your routine, you likely want to make sure that you're purchasing the best of the best.

While we here at Shop TODAY are committed to finding everything from the internet's hidden gems to the bestsellers with thousands of rave reviews, there are still plenty of finds we've yet to uncover. If we haven't come across the next big thing, there's one other place you might find it: Google.

According to Google, "Google Shopping sees over four million searches every day for the 'best' products," so it's no secret that we all want to make the best decisions when we shop.

Lifestyle expert Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share a sneak peek of the "best" highlights from Google Shopping's "Best Things for Everything" guide, which will be released on Friday and highlights 1,000 products across eight different categories from Home & Office to Health & Beauty based on reviews. So, whether you're looking for a good deal or a top-rated find, you can shop with confidence.

From a top-rated electric toothbrush to a sofa for your furry friend, read on for all the best finds from Google's "Best Things for Everything" guide.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all nine products.

Google's "Best Things for Everything" in beauty

This popular hair dryer boasts salon quality results. The Nanoe technology helps reduce breakage and damage thanks to its ability to draw moisture from the air, helping strands to hold onto ions without drying out. It comes with three attachments that help you style while you dry and operates on three temperature settings and two speeds.

With a whopping 42,999 verified five-star reviews, this straightening iron is the bestselling flat iron on Amazon. Thanks to ceramic and tourmaline crystal ion plates that feature temperature-regulating micro-sensors, your locks are left looking silky and shiny without feeling brittle. The small size not only makes it convenient to bring with you on the go, but to straighten, flip and curl hair in a breeze.

Rechargeable toothbrushes don't always have to break the bank. Oral-B's Pro toothbrush boasts all of the functions you need — pressure sensors, an in-handle timer and a specially designed brush — at an affordable price point. You'll be able to ensure a thorough two-minute brushing each time and a fresh, clean feeling with this bestseller.

Google's "Best Things for Everything" in kitchen

Your kitchen utensils might be the best part of creating the meal, so why should you settle for anything that won't add to the fun in the kitchen? Chef's Vision's kitchen knife sets come in an assortment of designs — Cosmos, Wildlife, Masterpiece and Landscape — that don't compromise on quality. They're made from stainless steel and feature a non-stick coating that make cutting a breeze. Even better? Each item in the set is dishwasher safe for easy care.

If your meal prep Mondays could use a bit of a boost, this popular tool from Ninja is a convenient fix. It comes with two jars, the power pad, a splash guard and other essentials for recipe-making. Whether you need to blend frozen fruit or chop up vegetables for a quick dinner, some reviewers are saying they find the little gadget "impressive."

Google's "Best Things for Everything" in pets

Sometimes your pup needs to kick their feet(s) up at the end of a long day, too! Perfect for any dog or cat, this soft plush sofa features an orthopedic foam base and a soft fabric for them to lie on for a quick nap or a good night's sleep. No matter their sleeping position — feline or canine — they'll love curling up on this bestseller.

Google's "Best Things for Everything" in electronics

Whether you need better lighting for work calls or know a Gen Zer with a growing TikTok following, a ring light is a must. It can dramatically change the lighting in any space in your home and make calls, selfies and videos well lit with the press of a button. You can adjust the brightness and temperature of the lighting with one of 33 settings and find the one that looks the most natural — and you can control it all through a Bluetooth remote.

Google's "Best Things for Everything" in home

Weighted blankets have surged in popularity in recent years. They're a comforting option for anyone that just wants to calm down, as the feeling of pressure from the weight can be soothing. Degrees of Comfort's top-rated version comes in three different sizes and three different weights, ranging from 12 pounds to 23 pounds. Its unique design distributes weight to the outer sides of the blanket, keeping you cooler while you sleep but also delivering the relaxing feeling of a traditional blanket.

Your pillow can be the key to a great night's sleep or the reason you wake up with neck pain in the morning. Finding the happy medium between plush and firm, supportive and fluffy can be difficult, but over 66,000 verified five-star reviewers seem to have stumbled upon it with these pillows.

"I have tried several pillows in my search for the perfect one and after a couple months sleeping on this one I have decided this is it!" wrote one reviewer who described the pillows as "perfect." "I have arthritis in my neck and whether sleeping on my back or my side I think it has the best support without being too firm or stiff."

