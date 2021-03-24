Jill Martin wore the cutest Amazon cardigan — and it's only $25

The sweater is cropped and fitted, so Martin suggests wearing it over a sundress or layered with a long shirt. For those who don't normally gravitate toward cropped fits, opt for the latter style and leave it unbuttoned.

It comes in two sizes, and for people who are bustier, Martin recommends ordering the larger — especially if you plan on wearing it buttoned up. For size reference, Martin said she was wearing the small in the segment (seen below).

Along with the option that Martin wore on the show, there are a few different styles and colors to choose from, including argyle and daisy prints.

"I like to have one statement piece and style around that," Martin said. The daisy print, in particular, feels joyful and very fitting for spring, and she added that it's "easy to pair with basics you probably already have in your closet."

Shoppers love it, too. It has an average 4.1-star rating, with many reviewers saying the sweater is high quality and could pass for a popular, more expensive option.

"This sweater is my favorite purchase of 2021 so far," wrote one verified reviewer, who said she loved the colors and how well-made it is. "I would HIGHLY recommend," she added.

