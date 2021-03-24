Jill Martin wore the cutest Amazon cardigan — and it's only $25

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
TODAY contributor Jill Martin shared plenty of perfect-for-spring items during her Steals & Deals segment on Wednesday morning. But along with the super affordable sunglasses and chic handbags she had on display, we couldn't help but notice the cute sweater that she was sporting.
For anyone else who had their eyes on Martin's stylish cardigan, we have good news for you: It's available on Amazon and is super affordable, too — you can snag the statement piece for just $25.
Martin told Shop TODAY that she loved how bright the sweater is and the combination of unexpected colors. "After working from home for over a year now, I am looking for bright and happy items to bring into my life," she said. And the GuliriFei Y2K Button-Down fit the bill.
GuliriFei Y2K Button-Down Casual Knit Sweater
The sweater is cropped and fitted, so Martin suggests wearing it over a sundress or layered with a long shirt. For those who don't normally gravitate toward cropped fits, opt for the latter style and leave it unbuttoned.
It comes in two sizes, and for people who are bustier, Martin recommends ordering the larger — especially if you plan on wearing it buttoned up. For size reference, Martin said she was wearing the small in the segment (seen below).
Along with the option that Martin wore on the show, there are a few different styles and colors to choose from, including argyle and daisy prints.
"I like to have one statement piece and style around that," Martin said. The daisy print, in particular, feels joyful and very fitting for spring, and she added that it's "easy to pair with basics you probably already have in your closet."
Shoppers love it, too. It has an average 4.1-star rating, with many reviewers saying the sweater is high quality and could pass for a popular, more expensive option.
"This sweater is my favorite purchase of 2021 so far," wrote one verified reviewer, who said she loved the colors and how well-made it is. "I would HIGHLY recommend," she added.
