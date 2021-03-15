Why this versatile UV-blocking top is my wardrobe must-have

"If planning to be active outside, protective clothing is even more crucial," Engelman told Shop TODAY. "Topical SPF is a great tool, but it also isn’t perfect. Clothing is a great addition as it works immediately and can cover all areas of the body...UPF is what we use to measure products that shield us from the sun, look for 50+ UVP."

I like to workout outside, so I went for the Lumiora’s Active Wrap Top, which boasts a built-in 50+ UVP, the dermatologist-recommended amount, and promises to block 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays. The shirt was designed with the brand's chemical-free Luminology technology to protect your skin from damaging sun rays, and to be temperature regulating, so you stay cool as you exercise (or run errands).

At first, I worried the material – made with oil-infused yarn – was going to be scratchy, but when I put it on, I loved how soft and stretchy the fabric was. As I went for my daily walk, the shirt moved with me and wasn't too tight around my arms or waist. The lightweight fabric made it easier for air to flow through and keep me dry as I worked out.

I am also obsessed with how versatile the shirt is! Even though the top was made for working out, I also tried it with a pair of jeans and loved how cute and casual it looked. It feels like a normal top or stylish athleisure wear. You can easily adjust the twist or knot depending on how tight or fitted you like it. The ties can also be worn tucked in or loose, or tied in the front or back, depending on the look you’re going for.

The adaptable piece has become a must-have in my closet and, even better, it protects my skin without me having to worry about reapplying sunscreen throughout the day.

