Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers adore these Jessica Simpson slippers — and so do I

Fuzzy slippers have taken over my Instagram feed thanks to the work-from-home loungewear trend. There is nothing better than cuddly feet on a cold night or during a Zoom call, am I right? I have been on the market for a new pair of slippers, preferably ones with some full foot coverage. While many trendy slippers are fluffy and comfy, they leave your toes exposed. (Isn’t the point of slippers to keep your feet warm?)

After searching around in stores and online, I came across Jessica Simpson's Memory Foam slippers on Amazon. With over 14,000 review and a 4.6-star rating, I couldn't pass up on getting them. And it's a good thing I did — they have quickly become my go-to house slipper.

They're like colorful mattresses for your feet

With a memory foam sole, these little beauties are a personalized Tempur-Pedic mattress for your feet. The extra support is especially nice since I'm flat-footed. The sturdy anti-slip sole was also a huge win for me because I like to push the envelope and wear them outside while I take my dog for mini walks around the block. Speaking from experience, these slippers can definitely take some wear and tear!

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The Jessica Simpson slippers range in size from small to extra large. I went up a size when ordering — I usually wear a size 8 1/2 — so I can still wear a chunky slipper sock under and still have a little breathing room.

These cozy little friends also come in nine different colors. One of my favorites — especially for the holidays — is the burgundy red, which gives me all the pinot noir feels. For print lovers who love to embrace their wild side, there is also a fun, funky leopard pair. For myself, I went with a lovely pastel pink.

Even after several washes, they remain luxuriously soft

Surprisingly enough, my Jessica Simpson slippers have stayed rather clean since I received them. I washed them once after using them outside, following the care instructions of machine washing them in cold water and letting them air dry. My feet tend to sweat in slippers, so being able to just pop these into the washer when they get a little grungy is a huge plus. I worried the fur would immediately lose its luster, but the slippers looked as good as ever.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

The faux fur definitely gives the slipper a luxury appearance and is just about the softest pair of footwear I own. One Amazon reviewer who gave them a five-star review said, “I love these slippers! The quality is great and they are everything I was hoping they would be!” My sentiments exactly.

These fluffy clouds for your feet make me want to dip more than my toe in this holiday season. I may even never take them off.

