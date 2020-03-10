Watch 5 women prove Amazon's bestselling shirt looks great on all body types

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

A soft, versatile and comfortable T-shirt is something every wardrobe needs. The fashion staple is easy to throw on with just about anything and seamlessly doubles as loungewear. The one problem? They can be downright boring.

Don't get us wrong — a white T-shirt is a classic essential, but sometimes we need to switch things up. And Amazon's bestselling knotted T-shirt is the perfect solution to a style rut.

The billowy silhouette is incredibly flattering and looks like your typical tee at a glance, but it has a knotted detail at the bottom that gives it fashion-forward flair. The popular item is available in sizes small to XXL and comes in many vibrant colors.

For just $20, this comfy and cute tee can be yours! And we all know a good T-shirt can transition from work when paired with a blazer, to a workout class or even a night at home watching your latest TV obsession.

With more than 3,000 verified five-star reviews, it was time to try on this T-shirt for ourselves.

We've tested other popular items on like $13 jeggings, a popular jumpsuit and a classic T-shirt dress. Once again, we asked five women who wear sizes from small to XXL to take this bestselling top for a spin and share their honest opinions. Keep reading to see how each styled their new closet staple.

Size Small

TODAY

Jill is wearing a small and likes the loose fit and feel of the T-shirt the best.

"I like the little knotted flair at the bottom. It steps it up a bit from your plain old T-shirt," she said. "It looked a little oversized in the picture. I think if it was any smaller it would be less comfortable. I kind of don't want to take it off."

Jill styled her deep green T-shirt with a pair of stud earrings and a matching pendant necklace. She also picked a pair of distressed jeans and black booties for a casually cool look.

Size Medium

TODAY

Elissa is planning on wearing this top practically everywhere.

"I love the knotted detail; it's casual but it adds a little more pizzazz," she said. "It's a little loose. I think it runs a size too large, but it's very comfortable and is a nice versatile piece to have in your wardrobe."

She styled the purple version with a multicolored headband, a bold necklace and studded black pants. Elissa also accessorized with stylish sneakers, making this look perfect for running errands or hitting a workout class.

Size Large

TODAY

Kourtney is wearing a size large and loves the light blue color of her T-shirt, as well as the way it feels. She also liked the top's a looser fit that's not too tight or baggy.

"You could dress it up a little bit if you wanted to wear a long necklace or maybe some droop earrings with it," she pointed out.

Kourtney went for a sporty look with a pair of simple sneakers and white pants that complement the light color of her shirt.

Size XL

TODAY

Wearing a size XL, DeAndra also said she would wear this T-shirt everywhere. She thinks the silhouette's longer cut is flattering and the knotted detail is a huge plus.

"I love the knotted detail on the shirt. It's just really cool," she said. "Sometimes, I do like to knot longer T-shirts, and this one is already knotted, so it's done the work for me."

DeAndra styled her neutral T-shirt with black pants and beautiful silver jewelry. Her hoop earrings, long necklaces and simple bracelets make her outfit ready for work or brunch with friends.

Size XXL

TODAY

Brittany was wearing a size XXL and had a different take on this T-shirt — she would wear it to sleep! While she thought the knotted detail was "really cute," she isn't the biggest fan of T-shirts in general.

"The T-shirt looks close to the picture online, but not exactly the same," she said, noting that the fabric isn't as thick as she had hoped.

She styled her tee with a pair of dark wash jeans and a statement necklace. She topped off the look with a pair of animal print sandals for an added pop of color.

