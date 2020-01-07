Why hundreds of flight attendants own the same $24 Amazon jumpsuit

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Hundreds of a flight attendants are packing the same $24 Amazon jumpsuit in their carry-on bags after it went viral in a private Facebook group for crew members.

“It’s most comfortable piece to travel in,” Delta Air Lines employee Rachel Abukhdeir told TODAY Style. “I wore mine coming back from Paris yesterday with a Burberry scarf.”

Abukhdeir, who is 5-foot-2 with an "athletic build," loves that the 95% cotton one-piece by PRETTYGARDEN is easy to get in and out of.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“There’s a button on the back, but the neckline is stretchy, so you can use the restroom without having to unbutton it,” Abukhdeir, 33, explained. “You just shimmy it over your shoulders.”

Flights attendants (from left) Rachel Abukhdeir, Katelynn Ruffner and Ana Fuentes all own the $24 jumpsuit.

Nydia Rivera, who is in her mid-50s, raved that her jumpsuit has journeyed to South Africa, Jordan and Chile.

“I like my clothes kind of baggy so I got a large, but the other girls look fabulous with a tighter version,” Rivera raved. “The best investment I’ve ever made.”

Ana Fuentes, a flight attendant of 22 years, told TODAY Style she pairs the elastic-waist design with sneakers or nice sandals. Meanwhile, Robin Spurlin, 28, recently wore hers with a leather jacket and animal print flats while in Amsterdam.

(From left) Nydia Rivera, Bonnie Bordges and Robin Spurlin.

Bonnie Bordges, 60, packs the wrinkle-resistant jumpsuit every time she leaves for a trip. “You never know where you might end up,” she said. “Reroutes are very common, so this is a ‘go-to’ piece for many of us.”

Katelynn Ruffner, 28, calls it “the perfect one-piece, all-occasion layover outfit.”

Mother and daughter flight attendants Terri Winslow and Kaci Kottemann posed in their matching PRETTYGARDEN rompers.

The jumpsuit features a tapered leg and is available in five colors including navy blue and wine red. Many flight attendants own one in every hue and have also tried the tank version. Just make sure you buy the PRETTYGARDEN brand.

As Abukhdeir told TODAY Style: A few flight attendants tried to buy a cheaper version, but it’s not 95% cotton and does not feel good."