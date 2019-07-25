The Korsis T-Shirt Dress is a bestseller on Amazon. It's ranked No. 1 in women's casual dresses and women's plus casual dresses. It also has over 2,800 reviews with a rating of 4.4 stars.

Read on to find out what each woman thought of the dress.

Size Small

Our size small model, Christine, loved this look. She styled her navy blue dress with white and blue sneakers and a pair of silver dangling earrings.

"It’s just very comfortable, breezy, you could do a lot of things in it," said Christine, "You could dress it down, go out, do your errands or you could go out for brunch with your friends."

Being 5-foot, 9-inches tall, Christine felt that the dress was a perfect length and she enjoyed the simplicity of the look.

Christine said, "This could be my go-to look because the material is very comfortable."

Size Medium

In the medium size, Elissa was similarly excited about the comfort and ease of the dress.

Elissa paired her dress with a wedge sandal and a long butterfly necklace. The way she styled it would be perfect to wear to the office or a weekend brunch with your friends.

While it can be worn dressed up, Elissa expressed her preference to keep the look more casual in her day-to-day life.

"I think it would be something that I just reserve for weekend wear. Something that’s a step above sweats," said Elissa.

For Elissa, this dress is perfect to wear to the grocery store or the dog park because it appears that you put in some effort but it is really a very easy look.

Size Large

Our size large model, Kourtney, similarly loved the versatility of the dress. She emphasized that the look made her feel flirty and was a great fit on her body.

"It’s really comfortable," said Kourtney, "You can wear it with heels. You can wear it with flat sandals. You can wear it with a ton of jewelry or maybe not so much jewelry."

Hitting just above her knee, she also emphasized that the dress was a perfect length for her.

She wore nude sandals and a simple hoop earring as her only accessory, keeping the look straightforward and perfect for a hot summer day.

Size X-Large

DeAndra embellished the patterned dress with black wedges, large sparkly hoop earrings, and a few bracelets.

"The dress itself is nice. It’s comfortable, it’s wavy, it’s stretchy. The fabric is breathable for a hot day like this," said DeAndra.

Another element of this dress that stood out to DeAndra was the pockets. This aspect adds practicality to the dress for a woman on-the-go.

DeAndra's only complaint was the pattern and color of the dress. She felt it didn't necessarily fit her personal taste. Fortunately, the dress is available in 18 other colors to suit almost anyone's style preferences.

"For another woman who likes this style, that is the same shape as me, would look great in it," said DeAndra.

Size XX-Large

Our xx-large model, Elizabeth, echoed the others in her praises.

"I love this dress. It is so comfortable, it feels so good and it has pockets," said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth wore this look with a white statement necklace, dangly earrings, two bangle bracelets, and a platform sandal. She made the look fancier with her added accessories but also expressed that the look could be easily dressed down.

"I can wear it to work, I can wear it after work, I can wear it to run errands, so it is a go-to piece," she shared.

For Elizabeth, the soft, stretchy fabric added movement and comfort to the dress.

