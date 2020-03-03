Watch 5 women try on these $13 Walmart jeggings with over 1,000 reviews

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Comfortable pants that can transition from day to night may seem like a myth, but they do exist.

Jeggings are a convenient substitute for traditional denim and allow the wearer more options when it comes to color selection, fit and styling. They can easily transition from a day in the office to a night out with the addition of a cute jacket or statement jewelry.

Walmart has long been a place for trendy yet affordable fashion, so it's no surprise the retailer has a top-rated style that caught Shop TODAY's attention. The bestselling style from Time and True comes in 10 different colors, is designed with pockets and available in sizes XS to XXL.

Oh, and did we mention they cost just $13?

Once we saw the stats on these leggings, we knew we had to try them!

Like we've done in the past with the $16 T-shirt, jumpsuit and leggings, we asked five women who wear sizes from small to XXL to try on these jeggings and give us their honest opinion. All of our models agreed that the online images look just like what you get in the mail. Keep reading to see their full outfits!

Size Small

TODAY

In a size small pair of jeggings, Jill felt comfortable with both the fit and the price!

"These jeggings fit pretty comfortably. They're not tight, which is exactly what you'd want with a jegging, and the look is also great," she explained, noting that based on the price, look and feel she would recommend these to friends.

Jill paired her dark denim pair with a black crew neck shirt, a black belt with a silver buckle to match her hoop earrings and a pair of stylish black boots. Her outfit is perfect for running errands or meeting friends for dinner.

Size Medium

TODAY

Elissa styled her size medium jeggings with a striped sweater to match the vibrant red hue of the pants and finished the look with neutral flats. She pointed out the comfortable and breathable feel as well as the great fit.

"I would wear these jeggings anywhere," she said. "I think you could pair these with a tunic and wear them to work or pair these with a nice jacket and go out on a date."

She loves how versatile the jeggings are and "would definitely" recommend them.

Size Large

TODAY

Kourtney is wearing a size large and actually already owns a pair in the same black color! She styled the jeggings with a simple black shirt and a blue denim jacket and accessorized with black ankle booties and a long silver necklace.

"These jeggings fit amazing," she raved. "They are so comfortable, but they also have a little bit of a stretch, which is perfect. Not only do they stretch a little bit (in the legs), but also around the waist which makes them really comfortable."

She also noted that the jeggings are easy to get on without having to pull or tug.

Size XL

TODAY

DeAndra typically wears a size XL and styled her moss green jeggings with a stunning yellow blouse and neutral flats. To top off the look, she accessorized with bangle bracelets and gold hoop earrings.

"I would wear these jeggings everywhere," she said. "I wear jeggings on a regular basis as it is — they're just comfortable. You can dress them up and dress them down."

One thing she didn't completely love was the fit, as the XL size was a bit too big for her.

Size XXL

TODAY

Brittany is wearing a size XXL and loves the curve-hugging fit of the jeggings. She's modeling the bright blue option but would style a black pair with a bodysuit.

"The jeggings fit pretty nice, they're pretty fitted and hugs me the right way, and that's always a good thing," she said.

Her favorite thing about the jeggings is the fit around her waist and stomach. The flattering style sits nicely and isn't too big or too tight.

