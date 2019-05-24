With more than 1,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, we were curious if this unique style top would look good on different body shapes. Three of us at TODAY (including myself) ordered the $20 shirt in different colors/prints.

We styled them for a casual spring day to see if it was something we would actually enjoy wearing. With its bell sleeves, off-the-shoulder silhouette and front tie, it was difficult to guess if the style would actually work for everyone.

Courtney wearing a size small

Our commerce editor, Courtney Gisriel, ordered a pink and white printed top and paired it with white skinny jeans, statement earrings and slip-on sandals. She was a little hesitant about the print at first, but was impressed when she saw it in person.

"The photos for this particular listing on Amazon looked totally photoshopped, so I had no idea what the pattern was actually going to look like — I was definitely pleasantly surprised!" she said. "The pink bandana-style design looked really nice and I can even see myself getting the same pattern in red or blue for the Fourth of July."

Gisriel also said that she could see herself wearing this top out for dinner on the weekend or a nice brunch. "It definitely felt like a special occasion top but at the same time it’s completely unfussy," she added. "The fit is so forgiving and I didn’t feel like I had to worry about sucking it in all day or being uncomfortable in a tight top."

She also noted that the off-the-shoulder style did a good job of staying in place. "Off-the-shoulder tops are just tricky in general," she said. "But the elastic at the top seemed to do a good job of keeping the shirt in place without riding up too frequently."

Mish wearing a size x-large

Mish Coffey, our senior multimedia editor, ordered the top in a solid black. This is a great option because it's extremely versatile. And, as you can see, she looked great!

"When I saw the shirt online I was skeptical, it was something I would never order," she said. "Off-the-shoulder? Bell sleeves? Not me. But when I tried it on, I loved it."

With black sandals and a cute necklace, Coffey looked like she was ready for a night on the town. "The shirt looked great with jeans and it wasn't too revealing, the length is perfect and I feel like it could be the ideal summer date night top!" she shared.

Kayla wearing a size xx-large

TODAY

I ordered what seemed to be the most popular color option: light pink and white zebra print. As someone who is not a huge fan of off-the-shoulder tops, I was also really impressed with top. Since I am curvy and busty, I was worried about having enough support, so I created more a cold-shoulder style by layering it with a thick-strapped white tank. My particular color was a little more sheer than the others, so the layering tank also helped solve that issue.

Similar to Gisriel, I paired my top with white skinny jeans. I added white Vans sneakers and a beaded bracelet for a bright, summery look. I've even gotten compliments on this outfit in the office!

The shirt is surprisingly flattering. It's longer in the back and the tie in the front gives it a nice shape. The flutter sleeves also add a fun touch that is perfect for the warmer months. The top is feminine, breathable and comfortable. I could definitely see myself wearing this in the office, on a date or out to brunch.

Is it worth it?

Definitely! All of us were so surprised by how good it looked on. It flattered all of our different body shapes and it is a really great item to have in your summer wardrobe. There are tons of color and print options, and for $20, it's pretty affordable.

