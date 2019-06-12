The Oxiuly Vinatge Swing Dress is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in the "work dresses" category, but it seemed like the perfect dress to wear to almost anything. It's available in 36 different designs from polka dots to floral prints to plaid. It also comes in different sleeve lengths and sizes range from small to xxx-large.

With over 3,400 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, we were very curious to see how this dress would look on three different body shapes.

Courtney wearing a size small

Courtney Gisriel, commerce editor, tried the dress in its smallest option, a small. "I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable the dress is," she said. "The cotton bodice is made from a T-shirt material and it’s incredibly soft."

She was also impressed with the quality of the printed skirt. "You can never really tell how it’s going to look based on the product photos, but this turned out really nicely," she added.

The one thing she didn't love was the length. "The skirt was a little longer than I’d like. I’m 5 feet, 1 inch tall and I definitely needed to wear heels to make the dress as flattering as it could be," Courtney said.

But, overall Courtney said she could see herself wearing it again! "I would definitely wear this to work if I have a nicer meeting or function to attend, but I could also imagine wearing this to a wedding with the right accessories!"

Mish wearing a size x-large

Mish Coffey, our senior multimedia editor, tried the dress in a long-sleeve option in a size XL and after wearing it, she felt she should have sized down.

She found the print options to be a bit overwhelming, as she had a hard time finding one that was more in line with her taste, and she was also a bit skeptical about the skirt's high waist.

However, Mish did enjoy the fact that the dress doesn't wrinkle easily. After taking it home in her backpack she thought she would need to iron it, but when she pulled it out, no wrinkles! "I also liked that it had pockets," she added.

Umm a dress with hidden pockets? Yes please!

Kayla wearing a size xx-large

I typically wear a size 16-18, so I tried the dress in an xx-large and I went with the quarter sleeve option. Personally, I loved that the skirt of the dress was high-waisted, I felt like it flattered my curves pretty well.

It fit me perfectly and hits right at the knee, which makes it a great option to wear to work or a daytime event. It also has darts placed around the waist, which I thought complemented my shape nicely.

I went with the bright teal because I love a pop of color, especially during the summer. I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the material and the print when I saw it in person. It's not see-through or too tight or any of the things I feared. It's comfy, cute and I would totally wear it again!

