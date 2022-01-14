16 winter wedding guest dresses for every style — all under $100

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Winter weddings can be majestic — as long as you have something to wear that matches the mood of the season. With so many options out there, it can be hard to find a wedding guest dress that's right for you.

Shop TODAY is here to search high and low for the trendiest and most affordable dresses that way you don't have to. We found 16 different wedding guest dress options, all in our favorite wintery colors and fabrics, that will make you look chic on the big day.

The cold weather can't stop love, so don't let it stop your style, either. Here are our favorite wedding guest dress picks this winter — starting at less than $25.

Winter wedding guest dresses to shop

Pearlcore, clothes and accessories embellished with iridescent gems or pearls, is in for 2022, according to Pinterest's trend report. Make your way to your seat in a pearl-studded long-sleeve dress that won't break the bank.

Fit and flare and fabulous. This dazzling long sleeve dress has a mock turtleneck and is super stretchy thanks to its partly spandex makeup.

This sweater dress with a tie that cinches your waist has over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, so it's safe to say tons of people have tried and loved this pick. The sweater material fits the vibe of winter and will keep you a bit warmer than other materials.

Nothing says winter quite like plaid does. This fitted dress with elbow-length sleeves would look great paired with black tights and pumps.

Wrap dresses are a great fit for everyone — it cinches your waist while still offering a flowy, comfortable feel. This option from Boohoo is 60 percent off, so you can snag a stunning wedding guest dress today for just $36.

Zara is running a huge sale right now, which means you can get amazing deals on really cute clothes, including this textured dress which would look great at any winter wedding. Snag it for 65 percent off while supplies last!

Shoppers also love this gown from Amazon — it has over 2,700 five-star ratings. The three-quarter length sleeve and shin-length skirt provide lots of coverage for a colder evening.

Made from the same brand that makes the famous sporty TikTok dress, this wintery formal version will not disappoint. The design on this dress is so stunning and promises to be both soft and warm, which is exactly what you want in winter.

Although this midi dress is available in nine different colors, we love the emerald and chocolate colors for winter. For a less flowy and more fitted look, consider this dress as an option.

Featuring a ribbed-knit fabric and sweetheart neckline, you'll glow in this midi dress. Throw on an oversized coat and you've got yourself a warm yet wintery wedding guest outfit.

If dresses aren't your thing or you're looking for something that will better cover up your legs, opt for this stylish jumpsuit! It'll provide more coverage than a dress but looks just as elegant. Plus, it comes in this gorgeous emerald green color, which is Etsy's color of the year for 2022.

This dress provides wiggle room thanks to the adjustable waistband and overall flowy look. "I have a short torso and long legs so the elastic waistband meant I could adjust the dress to my 'special' needs," wrote one shopper.

Tiers of pine green fabric cascade downward while a puff sleeve adds another dramatic element to this adorable mini dress.

Available in five different colors, most available in eight size options, this wrap dress is a great maxi-length option for a winter wedding.

Look vivacious in velvet! This long-sleeved wrap dress is perfect for a wedding around the holidays. We won't blame you if you outfit-repeat all winter long.

For a formal wedding, this satin ball gown is a great option. This one features a gorgeous off-the-shoulder neckline and an elegant yet playful slit. Over 1,000 people on Amazon have tried and loved this dress, rating it a perfect five stars.

