I found a new go-to dress that's perfect for the summer-to-fall transition

The cut and color are perfect

I tried the dress in the sleek jade shade, but it's also available in six other colors that are all perfect for fall. According to Amazon reviews, the features that received the most love were the universal flattering faux-wrap cut and the wide range of colors and patterns.

Once I had the dress in hand, I was obsessed with the color, cut and length. I am 5 feet 6 inches and the dress drapes very nicely and falls just above the knee. I opted for the medium size, though I'd recommend sizing down if you are in between sizes. The cut is very figure-flattering due to the wrap and the v-neck, which help to make your waistline appear natural and slimmer.

The sleeves are the best feature

My favorite attributes of this beauty are the kimono-style sleeves. They have a just-right flare and do not cling tightly to the arm. They also give the design just enough of a unique twist to stand out from the pack.

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

In the past, when I have tried out Amazon Essentials clothing, I was somewhat apprehensive about the quality, fit or even that the clothing would look nothing like the stock photo. This dress hit all the marks. I was also surprised to see that no light shines through the comfy fabric, meaning no slip is required!

The price is definitely right

If you are debating hitting the “Add to Cart” button, I can’t stress enough how the quality is atypical for this price point! Just skip a few of your daily coffee runs and you can own this garment for as low as $14.50 depending on which color suits your fancy. If you end up loving this dress as much as I do, you might end up adding multiple colors to your closet!

Whether you pull over a chunky sweater in the fall or are going for the Hollywood starlet look with an eye-catching gold necklace, this dress is perfect for adding your own personal touch. If you’re looking for something comfy but stylish, this is a no-brainer.

